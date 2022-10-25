WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 2A First Round Scoreboard (10/24/2022)









File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

The WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs continue on Monday evening, with a full schedule of first round matches in Class 2A.

The top two seeds in Class 2A are South Park and Quaker Valley. The Quakers will be aiming for their 11th WPIAL soccer title, as they are also the defending champions. South Park are looking to make a deep run coming off an undefeated regular season. A year ago, South Park was also tabbed as the top seed, but lost to North Catholic in the quarterfinal round.

Defending WPIAL Boys Class 2A Champions: Quaker Valley

WPIAL Boys Soccer Champions History

Look for updates and scores to be posted here.

Monday, October 24, 2022 – First Round Playoff Schedule

Boys Class 2A

FINAL: Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1 (2OT)

FINAL: South Park 6, Mt. Pleasant 0

FINAL: Deer Lakes 1, Hopewell 0 FINAL: Shady Side Academy 6, Keystone Oaks 1 FINAL: McGuffey 2, Knoch 1 FINAL: West Mifflin 1, Belle Vernon 0

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER 20 YEARS. YOUR TITANS ADVANCE TO THE QUARTERFINALS. @MVI_sports @TribLiveHSSN @pghsoccernow — West Mifflin Athletics (@west_mifflin91) October 25, 2022

FINAL: Beaver Area 8, Brownsville 2 FINAL: Quaker Valley 6, Freeport 0 Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, October 27 (all games scheduled for 6:30 pm at highest seed)

McGuffey (8) vs South Park (1)

West Mifflin (12) vs Deer Lakes (4)

Beaver (6) vs Shady Side Academy (3)

Quaker Valley (2) vs Avonworth (10)

Semifinal Round – Monday, October 31 (games schedule for either 6 or 8 pm starts at sites TBD)

Championship Game – Thursday, November 3 (6 pm – Highmark Stadium)









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).