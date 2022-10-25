WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 2A First Round Scoreboard (10/24/2022)
The WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs continue on Monday evening, with a full schedule of first round matches in Class 2A.
The top two seeds in Class 2A are South Park and Quaker Valley. The Quakers will be aiming for their 11th WPIAL soccer title, as they are also the defending champions. South Park are looking to make a deep run coming off an undefeated regular season. A year ago, South Park was also tabbed as the top seed, but lost to North Catholic in the quarterfinal round.
Defending WPIAL Boys Class 2A Champions: Quaker Valley
Monday, October 24, 2022 – First Round Playoff Schedule
Boys Class 2A
FINAL: Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1 (2OT)
FINAL: South Park 6, Mt. Pleasant 0
FINAL: Deer Lakes 1, Hopewell 0
FINAL: Shady Side Academy 6, Keystone Oaks 1
FINAL: McGuffey 2, Knoch 1
FINAL: West Mifflin 1, Belle Vernon 0
FINAL: Beaver Area 8, Brownsville 2
FINAL: Quaker Valley 6, Freeport 0
Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, October 27 (all games scheduled for 6:30 pm at highest seed)
McGuffey (8) vs South Park (1)
West Mifflin (12) vs Deer Lakes (4)
Beaver (6) vs Shady Side Academy (3)
Quaker Valley (2) vs Avonworth (10)
Semifinal Round – Monday, October 31 (games schedule for either 6 or 8 pm starts at sites TBD)
Championship Game – Thursday, November 3 (6 pm – Highmark Stadium)