WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 2A Championship Preview: Deer Lakes vs. Beaver Area, 6 p.m

WPIAL Boys 2A Soccer Championship

Deer Lakes (19-2-0) vs Beaver Area (14-6-0)

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 6 pm | Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

PSN Coverage Team: Matt Popchock (reporting) & Ed Thompson (photography)

Live Stream: TribHSSN

GAMEDAY!

WPIAL CHAMPIONSHIP VS DEER LAKES

⏰ 6:00 PM

🏟 Highmark Stadium

THEME: BLACKOUT ⚫️⚫️

Preview / Tale of the Tape

Deer Lakes vs Beaver? Who would have guessed that one?

It’s a No. 4 vs No. 6 seed for the Boys Class 2A Final at Highmark Stadium.

Beaver had made a remarkable run to get to this point. They had to run the Gauntlet of being a few of the Dynastic programs in this classification, by outlasting both Shady Side Academy and Quaker Valley in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds to reach the Championship.

As the theme this year may how hard it is to beat any team in the season three times, Beaver lived up to that billing, as they Avenged their 5-0 and 2-0 losses to Quaker Valley by taking the 10-time Defending WPIAL Champions to a nerve wracking penalty kick Shootout on Monday night.

Senior Jameson Bonnar leads Beaver in scoring with 16 goals to go along with six assists.

You have to go back to 2017, when these two schools faced off against each other in the playoffs, as Beaver won in the quarterfinal round.

Deer Lakes had a pretty impressive win of their own, defeating No. 1 South Park, 1-0, off a Ruger Beer goal.

The Lancers program has had a recent blueprint of success. Led by current Pitt forward Michael Sullivan, they made it to the PIAA Final in 2018, even after losing in the district semifinals, then they pulled off consecutive WPIAL Finals in 2019 and 2020, getting the WPIAL gold in 2020.

There are seven Lancers Seniors who were part of those teams. Veteran forward Ryan Hanes is the scoring catalyst for this group. Hanes leads the team with 31 goals and 18 assists. Freshman Peyton Kushon owns 17 goals and four assists, and senior Beer has nine goals.

Beer scored one of the biggest goals to date for the Lancers with the lone score against South Park, an unassisted tally with 27 minutes left in the second half.

The Lancers defense and senior keeper Nick Braun made the lead hold up in the triumph. Braun is also another Veteran of those Championship runs, who was one of the heroes, making penalty kick Shootout saves against Shady Side Academy in 2020.

Hazuda told Beaver County TimesRachael Kriger that Beaver needs to stay focused on their game plan for the big match on Thursday night.

“We have to play our game,” Hazuda said. “We have an identity, and we need to stick to it and bring the same fight we brought for every playoff game, and I like our chances.”

How They Got To Highmark

Deer Lakes (Section 2 Co-Champs)

Head Coach – Aaron Smith

1st Rd – Beat Hopewell, 1-0

Quarterfinal Rd – Beat West Mifflin, 1-0

Semifinal Rd – South Park, 1-0

Beaver Area (2nd Place Section 1)

Head Coach – Scott Hazuda

1st Rd – Beat Brownsville 8-2

Quarterfinal Rd – beat Shady Side 1-1 (advanced on penalty kicks)

Semifinal Rd – beat Quaker Valley 0-0 (advanced on penalty kicks)

