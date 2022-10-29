WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A Quarterfinal Round (10/29/2022)









File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

The WPIAL Boys Class 1A Playoffs continue on Saturday with quarterfinal round action. The top two seeds, Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston didn’t have much resistance in the first round, while No. 3 Sewickley Academy (4-2 win vs OLSH) and No. 4 Eden Christian (2-1 win vs Trinity Christian) were tested, while No. 5 Seton LaSalle needed a penalty kick Shootout to advance past Bentworth.

Remaining WPIAL Boys Class 1A Playoff Schedule

First Round Results (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)

Quarterfinal Round (Saturday, October 29, 2022)

12 pm Seton LaSalle vs. Eden Christian at North Allegheny High School

12 pm Springdale vs. Sewickley Academy at Norwin

12 pm Charleroi vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township

12 pm Serra Catholic vs. Winchester Thurston at South Park

WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs: Semifinal Round – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs: Championship Game – Friday, November 4, 2022 at Highmark Stadium

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).