WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A Quarterfinal Round (10/29/2022)
The WPIAL Boys Class 1A Playoffs continue on Saturday with quarterfinal round action. The top two seeds, Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston didn’t have much resistance in the first round, while No. 3 Sewickley Academy (4-2 win vs OLSH) and No. 4 Eden Christian (2-1 win vs Trinity Christian) were tested, while No. 5 Seton LaSalle needed a penalty kick Shootout to advance past Bentworth.
Remaining WPIAL Boys Class 1A Playoff Schedule
First Round Results (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)
Quarterfinal Round (Saturday, October 29, 2022)
12 pm Seton LaSalle vs. Eden Christian at North Allegheny High School
12 pm Springdale vs. Sewickley Academy at Norwin
12 pm Charleroi vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township
12 pm Serra Catholic vs. Winchester Thurston at South Park
WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs: Semifinal Round – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs: Championship Game – Friday, November 4, 2022 at Highmark Stadium
Original Bracket