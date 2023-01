WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 15, 2023

By:



Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 5:00 P.M

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Dorian McGhee Battles Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher for a loose ball during their game Dec. 29, 2022, at the CCBC Dome.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Central Catholic, 6-5, NO

2. Mt. Lebanon, 9-4, 2

3. New Castle, 11-1, 1

4. Butler, 10-3, 3

5. Upper St. Clair, 8-6, 4

Out: Norwin (7-5, 5)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Penn Hills, 8-2, 2

2. North Hills, 10-2, 3

3. Gateway, 9-3, 4

4. Mars, 9-2, 5

5. Chartiers Valley, 12-2, 1

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Lincoln Park, 12-0, 1

2. Laurel Highlands, 11-1, 2

3. Hampton, 11-2, 3

4. Beaver, 11-1, 4

5. South Allegheny, 12-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. OLSH, 11-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 9-3, 2nd

3. Washington, 10-2, 3

4. Neshannock, 8-3, 4

5. Mohawk, 12-1, NO

Out: Ellwood City (11-4, 5)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Aliquippa, 7-2, 2

2. Eden Christian, 10-2, 4

3. Bishop Canevin, 10-1, 1

4. Fort Cherry, 12-2, 3

5. Shenango, 9-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Imani Christian, 6-5, 1

2. Union, 11-0, 2

3. Monessen, 11-1, 3

4. Aquinas Academy, 11-1, 4

5. Carlynton, 9-4, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .