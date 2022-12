WPIAL boys basketball rankings for week of Dec. 18, 2022

By:



Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 8:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Brady Jordan shoots over Kiski’s Connor Flemm during their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. New Castle, 4-0, 2

2. Central Catholic, 1-1, 1

3. Butler, 5-1, 5

4. Upper St. Clair, 2-2, 3

5. Mt. Lebanon, 2-2, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Penn Hills, 2-1, 1st

2. North Hills, 4-1, 2

3. Mars, 5-0, 4

4. Chartiers Valley, 5-0, NO

5. Fox Chapel, 5-1, NO

Out: Gateway (3-2, 3), Woodland Hills (4-2, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 4-0, 1st

2. Lincoln Park, 4-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 3-1, 3

4. Highlands, 4-0, 4

5. Hampton, 4-1, NO

Out: Belle Vernon (1-4, 5)

Class 3A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. OLSH, 6-0, 2

2. Shady Side Academy, 5-1, 1

3. Ellwood City, 7-1, 5

4. Sto-Rox, 2-1, NR

5. Neshannock, 3-1, NO

Out: Steel Valley (1-5, 3), Seton LaSalle (1-4, 4)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Aliquippa, 0-0, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 4-0, 3

3. Eden Christian, 3-1, NO

4. Fort Cherry, 3-2, 2

5. Jeannette, 5-1, NO

Out: Greensburg CC (2-3, 4), Leechburg (3-4, 5)

Class A

Rk., Team, WL, Last

1. Imani Christian, 1-3, 1

2. Union, 2-0, 2

3. Carlynton, 4-2, 5

4. Monessen, 4-1, 4

5. Geibel Catholic, 1-2, 3

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .