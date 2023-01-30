WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings through Jan. 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:21 PM
The 2022-23 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with two weeks left in the regular season.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball Playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 pm as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Jan. 29:
Class 6A: (2 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 5A: (4 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Penn Hills Indians
North Hills Indians
Class 4A: (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Hampton Talbots
Lincoln Park Leopards
North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Uniontown Red Raiders
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Class 3A: (10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Mohawk Warriors
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Steel Valley Ironmen
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Washington Little Prexies
Class 2A: (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Aliquippa Quips
Shenango Wildcats
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Fort Cherry Rangers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Class A: (4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)
Union Scotties
Monessen Greyhounds
Geibel Catholic Gators
Imani Christian Saints
