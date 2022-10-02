WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Scoreboard (10/1/2022)









Photo courtesy of Ed Thompson

October is here, and that means we are hitting the home stretch of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer seasons.

On Saturday, the schedule included a few key section matches and a handful of non-conference clashes for both the boys and girls. There were also a fair share of postponements, due to the raining weather making some field conditions unplayable.

BOYS

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 3

1 Albert Gallatin, 1 Uniontown

Section 4

Plum 9, Obama Academy 2

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian POSTPONED

Section 3 (1A)

2 pmAquinas Academy at Trinity Christian POSTPONED

Non-Conference

Armstrong 2, Freeport 1

North Catholic 5, Gateway 4

Hampton 4, Knoch 0

Neshannock 6, West Middlesex 0

Shady Side Academy at Kiski School

Leechburg 3, West Shamokin 0

GIRLS

WPIAL Class 3A

Section 2

7 Albert Gallatin, 1 Uniontown

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 2

Moon 4, Trinity 0

WPIAL Class 1A

Section 4

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 6, Carlynton 0

Non-Conference

7 pm Gateway at Woodland Hills

12:30 pm Montour at Central Valley

2 p.m. Deer Lakes 4, South Allegheny 0









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).