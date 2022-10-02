WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Scoreboard (10/1/2022)
October is here, and that means we are hitting the home stretch of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer seasons.
On Saturday, the schedule included a few key section matches and a handful of non-conference clashes for both the boys and girls. There were also a fair share of postponements, due to the raining weather making some field conditions unplayable.
BOYS
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 3
1 Albert Gallatin, 1 Uniontown
Section 4
Plum 9, Obama Academy 2
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian POSTPONED
Section 3 (1A)
2 pmAquinas Academy at Trinity Christian POSTPONED
Non-Conference
Armstrong 2, Freeport 1
North Catholic 5, Gateway 4
Hampton 4, Knoch 0
Neshannock 6, West Middlesex 0
Shady Side Academy at Kiski School
Leechburg 3, West Shamokin 0
GIRLS
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 2
7 Albert Gallatin, 1 Uniontown
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 2
Moon 4, Trinity 0
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 4
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 6, Carlynton 0
Non-Conference
7 pm Gateway at Woodland Hills
12:30 pm Montour at Central Valley
2 p.m. Deer Lakes 4, South Allegheny 0