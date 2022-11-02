WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championship Games are set









File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

After a two-month sprint, the WPIAL boys and girls soccer season will come down to the final weekend to decide district champions at Highmark Stadium for the 9th time in the last 10 years.

Below you will find the schedule as there are some heavyweight showdowns between top seeds, but there have also been a lot of surprises, with some lower seeded teams breaking through this year to make it to the Championship games.

Pittsburgh Soccer Now plans to have wall-to-wall coverage all three days and of all eight games.

Our team will include Reporters Matt Popchock, Dominic Campbell, Mark Goodman and yours truly, along with photos coming from Ed Thompson and Jared Todhunter.

Look for our previews for each match to come in advance each day and we will also be producing a special WPIAL Championship Preview Edition of the Kids on the Pitch podcast (look for that to drop either late Wednesday or early Thursday).

WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championships Schedule

All Matches to be played at Highmark Stadium

Parking in the Stadium Lot will be $10 and cash only.

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Thursday Championship tickets

6 pm Class 2A Boys: Deer Lakes (@BoysLakes) vs Beaver Area (@soccer_beaver)

8 pm Class 4A Girls: North Allegheny (@nasoccergirls) vs Peters Township @PTGIRLSSOCCER

Friday, November 4, 2022

Friday Championshp tickets

6 pm Class 1A Girls: Freedom vs. Springdale

8 pm Class 1A Boys: Winchester Thurston vs Charleroi (@CharleroiSoccer)

Saturday, November 5, 2022 ‘Super Saturday’

Saturday Championship tickets

11 a.m 2A Girls: Avonworth (@AGSLopes) v Mount Pleasant (@mpagirlssoccer)

1:15 p.m 3A Girls: Moon (@_MLTS_) vs Mars @marsgirlssoccer

3:30 p.m 3A Boys: Ambridge @BridgersBsoccer vs Moon (@moonboyssoccer)

5:45 p.m 4A Boys: Pine-Richland (@PR_Rams_Soccer) vs Seneca Valley (@SVRaiderSoccer)

Head down to @highmarkstadium this Thurs – Sun for the @wpial Soccer Finals and support your local teams! ⚽️ 🏆 🎟Tickets: $10 (valid all day)-https://t.co/JIb79hLv1z

🚗 Parking: $10 (cash only) More info: boys-https://t.co/6fJXAJwkvz & girls-https://t.co/LdpCa00oeo pic.twitter.com/UGbA3OeOAq — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) November 1, 2022









