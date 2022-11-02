WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championship Games are set
After a two-month sprint, the WPIAL boys and girls soccer season will come down to the final weekend to decide district champions at Highmark Stadium for the 9th time in the last 10 years.
Below you will find the schedule as there are some heavyweight showdowns between top seeds, but there have also been a lot of surprises, with some lower seeded teams breaking through this year to make it to the Championship games.
Pittsburgh Soccer Now plans to have wall-to-wall coverage all three days and of all eight games.
Our team will include Reporters Matt Popchock, Dominic Campbell, Mark Goodman and yours truly, along with photos coming from Ed Thompson and Jared Todhunter.
Look for our previews for each match to come in advance each day and we will also be producing a special WPIAL Championship Preview Edition of the Kids on the Pitch podcast (look for that to drop either late Wednesday or early Thursday).
WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championships Schedule
All Matches to be played at Highmark Stadium
Parking in the Stadium Lot will be $10 and cash only.
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Thursday Championship tickets
6 pm Class 2A Boys: Deer Lakes (@BoysLakes) vs Beaver Area (@soccer_beaver)
8 pm Class 4A Girls: North Allegheny (@nasoccergirls) vs Peters Township @PTGIRLSSOCCER
Friday, November 4, 2022
Friday Championshp tickets
6 pm Class 1A Girls: Freedom vs. Springdale
8 pm Class 1A Boys: Winchester Thurston vs Charleroi (@CharleroiSoccer)
Saturday, November 5, 2022 ‘Super Saturday’
Saturday Championship tickets
11 a.m 2A Girls: Avonworth (@AGSLopes) v Mount Pleasant (@mpagirlssoccer)
1:15 p.m 3A Girls: Moon (@_MLTS_) vs Mars @marsgirlssoccer
3:30 p.m 3A Boys: Ambridge @BridgersBsoccer vs Moon (@moonboyssoccer)
5:45 p.m 4A Boys: Pine-Richland (@PR_Rams_Soccer) vs Seneca Valley (@SVRaiderSoccer)
WPIAL Boys Soccer Champions History
WPIAL Girls Soccer Champions History
