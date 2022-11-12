WPIAL announces playoff sites for semifinal football games

By:



Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson Captains Jordan Mayer, John Janusek, Peyton Krueger and Ryan Lawry take the field before facing Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

The Stadiums of Canon-McMillan and North Allegheny were chosen by the WPIAL to host two of the eight football semifinal matchups scheduled for Friday.

Canon-McMillan will host the semifinal between Aliquippa and McKeesport while North Allegheny welcomes Thomas Jefferson and Central Valley from the other side of the Class 4A bracket.

The Class 6A and 5A Finals Nov. 19 at Norwin.

The Championship games for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and A are Nov. 25 at Acrisure Stadium.

Class 6A

Championship

North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 5A

Championship

Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair at Norwin, noon Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 4A

Semifinals

Aliquippa vs. McKeesport at Canon-McMillan 7 pm Friday

Central Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny, 7 pm Friday

Class 3A

Semifinals

Belle Vernon vs. Freeport at Gateway, 7 p.m. Friday

Avonworth vs. Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 7 pm Friday

Class 2A

Semifinals

Steel Valley vs. Neshannock at Montour, 7 pm Friday

Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox at Ambridge, 7 pm Friday

Class A

Semifinals

Bishop Canevin vs. South Side at Peters Township, 7 pm Friday

Union vs. Rochester at Freedom, 7 p.m. Friday

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: AliquippaAvonworth, Beaver Falls, Belle Vernon, Bishop Canevin, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Freeport, McKeesport, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Rochester, Shady Side Academy, South Side, Steel Valley, Sto-Rox, Thomas Jefferson, Union, Upper St. Clair