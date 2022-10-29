WPIAL announces 2022 football playoff pairings

By:



Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 2:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Xavier Nelson leaps into the end zone to score against OLSH on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Dormont Memorial Stadium.

Defending WPIAL Champions Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin were among the six teams that earned No. 1 seeds for the upcoming football Playoffs when brackets were Revealed online Saturday on TribLive HSSN.

Aliquippa is the Defending Class 4A Champion and Canevin is trying to repeat in Class A.

The other top seeds went to North Allegheny in Class 6A, Bethel Park in 5A, Belle Vernon in 3A and Steel Valley in 2A.

The Championship games for Class 6A and 5A are Saturday, Nov. 19 at Norwin. The four smaller classifications are at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25.

All six Championship games will be streamed live on TribLive HSSN.

Check out the complete WPIAL playoff brackets here.

Also watch an archived broadcast of the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show here.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the opening rounds:

Football

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Nov. 11 schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Hills (3-7) at Bethel Park (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-2) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-4) at Pine-Richland (7-3), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (5-5) at Franklin Regional (6-3), 7 p.m

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Hampton (5-5) at Montour (6-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-6) at Armstrong (9-1), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at McKeesport (9-1), 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-3) at Laurel Highlands (7-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (6-4) at Highlands (9-1), 7 p.m

Bye: Aliquippa (9-0), Central Valley (9-1), Thomas Jefferson (7-3), Armstrong (9-1)

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (6-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (4-6) at West Mifflin (5-5), 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes (4-6) at Beaver (7-3), 7 p.m.; South Park (5-5) at Shady Side Academy (5-4), 7 p.m

Bye: Belle Vernon (7-2), Avonworth (9-1), Elizabeth Forward (9-1), Freeport (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Mohawk (4-4) at McGuffey (7-3), 7 p.m.; Burrell (6-4) at Neshannock (9-1), 7 p.m.; Washington (6-4) vs. Serra Catholic (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (7-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-3) at Offutt Field, 7 p.m.; Riverside (5-4) at Sto-Rox (7-2), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at Keystone Oaks (8-2), 7 p.m

Bye: Steel Valley (9-0), Beaver Falls (9-1)

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (3-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Clairton (5-5) vs. OLSH (8-2) at Moon, 7 p.m.; Leechburg (7-3) at Mapletown (10-0), 7 p.m.; California (8-2) at South Side (9-1), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (7-3) at Laurel (8-1), 7 p.m.; Union (7-3) at Burgettstown (6-3), 7 p.m.; Rochester (5-4) vs. Greensburg CC (8-2) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Monessen (6-4) at Fort Cherry (7-3), 7 p.m

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: AliquippaBelle Vernon, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, North Allegheny, Steel Valley