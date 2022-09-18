‘WOW!’ – Liverpool winners, Losers and ratings as Pickford has the game of his life to extend Salah’s goal drought

Mohamed Salah:

The grimace said it all. It just wasn’t the Egyptian’s day.

That’s three games without a goal now for Salah, although he must have thought he’d won it for Liverpool when he swept Luis Diaz’s pass goalwards in the fifth minute of injury time.

But through a combination of Pickford and the post, he was to be denied. It was his best – only – chance of a frustrating afternoon, in which he was played well by Vitalii Mykolenko and left reeling from a piece of outrageous skill from Alex Iwobi in the second half.

Beware Napoli and Wolves, mind. Salah’s droughts don’t tend to last too long.

Luis Diaz:

Salah was not the only Liverpool attacker to enjoy an irritating afternoon. Diaz, too, struggled to make an impact, although he was inches away from firing his side ahead in the first half when his effort came back off the woodwork.

Like Salah, there’s never any lack of endeavor with the Colombian, who was still running hard in the final seconds, but too often he did his work too far away from goal, and at times his tendency to cut inside from the left was a little predictable. Credit to Nathan Patterson, the young Everton full back, who competed gamely.

The minority of idiots in the city of Liverpool:

There was a touching show of solidarity before kick off here, with a blue and red banner unfurled across the divide between the home and away sections of the Bullens Road stand.

‘Enough is enough. Our city in unity’, it read, a message of solidarity in the wake of the Murder of nine-year-old Olivie Pratt-Korbel, which has left the city in a state of shock.

There was another in the ninth minute of the game, as all four sides of Goodison Park began a chorus of applause. The planned singing of ‘Merseyside, Merseyside’, didn’t really materialise, but the message was clear; one city, united.

Spare a thought, then, for the idiots who chose the morning of the game to vandalize a series of buildings and murals close to Anfield and Goodison, spraying them with profanities, graffiti and, in one instance, racist abuse.

On a day when the city of Liverpool went for unity, a minority chose idiocy. They cannot ever be allowed to win.