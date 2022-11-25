“Wow League Is So Soft”: NBA Taking “Harsh” Decision on LeBron James’ Teammate Leaves Lakers Fans in Disbelief

After winning three games in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to make it four. They lost their last game to the Phoenix Suns despite another amazing performance by Anthony Davis. But another Blow the Lakers suffered was the ejection of their starting point guard, Patrick Beverley. And fans seem to have some mixed reactions to it.

Phoenix had a 10-point lead with four minutes left in the fourth quarter when Austin Reaves got fouled by Devin Booker and hit the floor holding his face. That is when Deandre Ayton decided to stand over a collapsed Austin Reaves.

Patrick Beverley had his teammates’ back

And Patrick Beverley took offense to that. They sprinted from the back and shoved Ayton to the floor, forcing the officials to intervene. Both teams’ players formed a cluster around the two as they had to be separated.

Nov 22, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) pushes Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) to the court in the second half at Footprint Center. Beverley was ejected from the game. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

And now, accordingly to reports, Patrick Beverley has been suspended by the NBA for the next three games. Fans had mixed reactions to the decision. One fan said, “Seems a little harsh” while another fan tweeted, “3 games!!! Wow league is so soft.”

Here are some more reactions from NBA Twitter:

The Los Angeles Lakers have already been playing without their star, LeBron James. However, it seems it has not affected them on the floor so far. In fact, since the injury to James, the Lakers have arguably been playing better.

The team is being led by Anthony Davis in James’ absence, and he has been putting on a show these last few games. Even in their loss against Phoenix, Davis dropped 37 points, 21 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks for the game.

How will the Lakers look after the return of LeBron James?

Patrick Beverley was moved into the starting lineup to replace Russell Westbrook. But with Beverley out for three games, Westbrook will likely return to the starting lineup. Furthermore, it seems like Beverley is already keeping himself busy by voicing his thoughts on Twitter.

Westbrook and Davis may go on to form a deadly duo, at least for a few games. As for LeBron James, there still hasn’t been any official statement given by the team as to when fans can expect the four-time NBA Champion to return to the court.

What did you make of the NBA’s decision to ban Patrick Beverley for three games? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.