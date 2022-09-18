Wow House: $829K Elegant Wading River Retreat With Basketball Court

RIVERHEAD, NY — Here’s an elegant Retreat where you can relax and unwind in beautiful Wading River.

Address: 126 N Woods Drive, Wading River, NY

Price: $829,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Listing Description: Looking for a truly elegant, relaxing retreat? Look no further! As you enter, you will immediately feel the bright open mood this home radiates. All new luxurious bathrooms, washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, water heater, pool liner and pump. Home features wrap around Porch leading to elegant paver patio, with waterfall pond, pool and basketball court. Enjoy newly refinished HW floors, fresh paint throughout, new lighting fixtures etc. This home is truly move in ready! Listed by: Christine Giunta, Coldwell Banker American Homes For more information click here. See more photos of the listing below, courtesy of Coldwell Banker American Homes:

