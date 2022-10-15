“Would’ve Been MJ’s Only Real Competition”: NBA Fans Left in Awe as Rare Michael Jordan Photo Resurfaces

Every NBA fan is aware of the fact that Michael Jordan had a legendary career in the NBA. However, he was incredibly good in his college days as well and guided the North Carolina Tar Heels to the 1982 NCAA championship. Not many players could rival Jordan in his college days. However, there was one player who gave him a tough competition.

That player is none other than Len Bias, who tragically died of a drug overdose after his NBA draft. A rare picture of Len Bias and MJ has been making rounds on social media, which left NBA fans with the question-what could have been had Len Bias not passed away before his time.

Len Bias and Michael Jordan comparisons were normal in the 80s. The Chicago Bulls drafted Jordan in the 1984 NBA draft. Two years later, Len Bias entered the draft as a top prospect. The Boston Celtics managed to draft Bias as the second overall pick in the 1986 draft. However, the young star never managed to make his debut for the Celtics.

An old picture of Len bias and Michael Jordan tussling for the ball during their high school days has gone viral on Twitter. MJ spent his adolescent years at Emsley A. Laney High School, North Carolina, while Len completed his high schooling at Northwestern High School, Maryland.

NBA fans loved a little throwback to Jordan’s young days. Jordan and Bias in the NBA would certainly have led to a crazy rivalry and fans were sadly robbed of that opportunity.

NBA Twitter reacts to an old picture of Michael Jordan and Len Bias

Michael Jordan and Len Bias could have been great rivals in the NBA, as the Boston Celtics were the most successful team at that time and the Bulls were building a championship-caliber squad. However, fans know that Bias’ untimely demise changed the course of the NBA’s future.

Following are some of the best reactions to this rare resurfaced photo of MJ and Bias competing against each other.

Jordan was a multi-sports athlete during his high school days. They used to play basketball, football, and baseball. While he has tried his luck in basketball and baseball, MJ never played football professionally.

Former Celtics Coach compared Len Bias to Jordan

After drafting Len 2nd overall in the 1986 draft, Boston Celtics Assistant Coach and head of Scouting at that time, Ed Badger made a big comparison between him and Jordan.

“He’s maybe the closest thing to Michael Jordan to come out in a long time,” said Ed Badger. “I’m not saying he’s as good as Michael Jordan, but he’s an explosive and exciting kind of player like that.”

Bias could have been the face of the Celtics during the 80s. However, all of that changed after the draft.