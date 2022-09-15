Would Warriors still pick Kuminga, Moody?

The Warriors’ two first-round picks from the 2021 NBA Draft earned Championship rings in their debut season, but if given the chance and knowledge of how the year would play out, would the Warriors have still selected Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody?

Over at Rookie Wire, Cody Taylor redrafted the entire 2021 draft class, and while there was some movement near the top (notably, Franz Wagner shot up the board after a solid Rookie season), the Warriors still Landed Kuminga with the seventh pick and Moody with pick No. 14.

Via Rookie Wire:

“Kuminga played sporadically with the Warriors but showed out in a limited role, averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 70 appearances. He still managed to put up five 20-point outings to become the first teenager in team history to reach that mark. There is no question, though, that playing alongside several Hall of Famers has helped Kuminga on and off the court, and that could pay off in a major way this season and beyond. He has the potential to be a bona fide scorer and a building block for the future in the Bay. Moody played sparingly throughout the season but impressed when he did get onto the court. He saw a larger role with the team in early March until a shoulder injury knocked him out of the rotation. The uptick in minutes resulted in a career-high 30 points on March 7 against the Denver Nuggets as he offered a glimpse of what he can bring. The Warriors have spoken very highly of Moody and believe he can play a large role with the team this season as they look to defend their title. It will serve as a great chance for Moody to prove himself.”

