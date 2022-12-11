‘Would Get Smoked’: After a Tough Defeat, Tiger Woods’ Next Worthy Opponent Fuels Massive Chatter as Golf Fans Gear Up for His Next Mighty Opponent

The golf world is eagerly waiting for the return of their favorite golfer, Tiger Woods, on the field. The golf Legend recently attempted to play in the Hero World Challenge but had to withdraw mid-tournament due to his underlying leg injuries. However, the upcoming PNC Championship could be another chance for the fans to witness some of Woods’ best shots. And people on social media have been manifesting to experience a face-off between Tiger Woods and golf star, John Daly, along with their sons in the PNC Championship.

Fans react to a potential match between Tiger Woods and John Daly at the PNC Championship

A debate has been going on social media ever since the news of Tiger Woods participating with his son in the PNC Championship has come out. The golf legend is expected to return in his best form along with a grown-up Charlie Woods. The golfer has been helping his son with his golfing skills and has even caddies for him in a few tournaments. And this has gotten fans all riled up to watch the father-son duo in action.

But that’s not all. We must not forget how John Daly and his 18-year-old son, John Daly II won the tournament last year. The duo beat Tiger Woods and Charlie at the event. However, this time, fans are expecting things to be a little different. And it’s all because of how Charlie’s game has improved this year. Here is what the fans had to say:

Many of them were excited to watch the two pairs compete against each other.

While there were some who believed that Woods and his son won’t last long in front of Long John.

On the other hand, some had unique expectations from the players. While some wanted Golfers to drink “a beer per hole”, others Suggested a match between Tiger and Charlie. A fan even suggested a faceoff between Pat Perez and LIV Golf fame Phil Mickelson.

Despite all the reactions from the fans, Woods is definitely well-prepared and is expected to make a Spectacular return at the tournament. The golfer didn’t ask for a cart at the Hero World Challenge since he thought it would be unfair. However, they might go for a golf cart at the upcoming PNC Championship.

