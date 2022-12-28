Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Bengals? ‘I’ll never say never’

They went out a winner, celebrated on and off the field for his excellence.

Since then Whitworth has been a part of Prime Video’s first-year coverage of Thursday Night Football.

With the TNF schedule wrapping up this week with a Dallas Cowboys-Tennessee Titans matchup, heading back to where it all began in Cincy and making another postseason run isn’t all that bad of an option.

Taken by the Bengals in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Whitworth notched four Pro Bowl bids and two All-Pro selections during his career. He played 11 seasons with the Bengals before five with the Rams. During his Rams tenure he finally began to get the spotlight and credit for his play, which had been phenomenal throughout but went largely unnoticed on the Bengals.

In his 2021, age-40 season, Whitworth earned a Stellar 86.1 PFF grade. So, rusty as he might be at this moment, he retired while playing at an elite level.

One caveat, though, is that Whitworth played on the left side. He’d most likely be asked to fill in for Collins at right tackle. And one prevailing aspect for Whitworth is that he wouldn’t want to be an addition that hinders the Bengals’ chances.

“I’ve played with Jaylen Ramsey, Richard Sherman, different guys,” Whitworth said. “We talk all the time. I think sometimes people don’t understand when you flip sides, what a challenge that is when you’ve only done it one way. And I’ve only played left tackle my entire career. So, when you flip your feet and play the other way, it’s very challenging. It’s almost like you’ve never done it before in some senses. There’s only a few guys that are good at it. So, for me, it really wouldn’t be about tarnishing the legacy. It’d be about I don’t wanna let those guys down. Yeah, I want, Joe Burrow and those guys that have all the success possible and it’d be more about not knowing really how well you’ d be playing.

“I feel good, I feel great in that sense, and I would be confident, but I wouldn’t want to go in there and mess up their chances not knowing really what I’m capable of.”

Obviously, regardless of whether Whitworth is willing to make a comeback, the Bengals would need to come calling. At least for now it seems they are likely to go with backup right tackle Hakeem Adeniji to fill Collins’ role.

“We have good people in the building that we trust,” Bengals head Coach Zac Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.