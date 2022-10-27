Would 6-6 Irish accept Bowl invitation?

Notre Dame sits at 4-3 on the year with five games left to go as they continue to prepare for Syracuse this weekend. Notre Dame will be a slight underdog against the Orange, who were handed their first loss of the year last Saturday after giving up 17 fourth-quarter points at Clemson.

If things play out according to what the oddsmakers say, would Notre Dame accept a Bowl invitation?

That would mean Notre Dame falls at Syracuse, at home to Clemson, and at USC while beating Navy (Baltimore) and Boston College.

The last time Notre Dame finished 6-6 they declined a Bowl invitation. It should be noted that it came at the end of the 2009 season right after Charlie Weis had been fired.

2008 also saw Notre Dame go 6-6 in the regular season as the Irish accepted an invitation to the Hawai’i Bowl where they routed the University of Hawai’i and also took advantage of their proximity to prized Recruit Manti Te’o.

Part of me gets that with accepting a Bowl bid that is more important than the destination or opponent comes extra practices ahead of the off-season. With that said, I’m not against Notre Dame saying something like “we don’t reward 6-6 with a Bowl appearance because our standards are higher than that” type of thing.

At the end of the day, however, I think the value of those practices outweighs the sting of potentially going to a postseason game with just a 6-6 record. Here is what the national experts project for Notre Dame’s postseason this week:

USA TODAY Sports:

USA TODAY Sports Bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

College Football News:

College Football News Bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports Bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

Action Network:

Action Network Bowl projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. South Carolina

ESPN (Bonagura):

ESPN (Bonagura) Bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland

ESPN (Schlabach):

ESPN (Schlabach) Bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report Bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin

CBS Sports

CBS Sports Bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Arkansas

Notre Dame Bowl History

Notre Dame Bowl history: 19-21 all-time

