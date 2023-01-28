Would 49ers’ Brock Purdy Be the First Rookie QB in the Super Bowl With NFC Championship Win?

The further 49er quarterback Brock Purdy Advances in the playoffs, the more the following scenario unfolds: fans across the country, ruminating on couches and barstools, wonder whether Purdy would be the first rookie quarterback to take his team to the Super Bowl.

Purdy, already one of just nine Rookies ever to win a postseason game, would indeed be the first Rookie quarterback to win a conference title in the Super Bowl era.

Here’s a look at the eight previous Rookie quarterbacks to win at least one playoff game.

Pat Haden, Rams, 1976

Like Purdy, Haden was pressed into service by injuries to the Rams’ top two quarterbacks, and led his team to the NFC championship. Unlike Purdy, Haden actually had a year of pro football under his belt with the World Football League’s Southern California Sun.

