WOU Women’s soccer ties Northwest Nazarene, third straight draw

MONMOUTH, Oregon — The good part for Western Oregon Women’s soccer – the defense has held strong the last three contests. The tough part? The Wolves aren’t finding the back of the net.

WOU played to its third-straight draw – and second consecutive scoreless draw – as the Wolves tied a tough one-loss Northwest Nazarene Squad 0-0 Saturday at WOU Soccer Field.

WOU (4-2-4 overall, 1-2-3 GNAC) hasn’t allowed a goal over the last 230 minutes – a span of more than five halves – however it has scored just one goal over that span (to tie MSU Billings 1-1) and none in the previous two games.

In Saturday’s contest, the Wolves were outshot 10-8, but had more shots on target (5-3) than the Nighthawks (6-1-3, 4-0-2). Olivia Holdenried had her second-straight shutout and picked up three saves. Savannah Taylor , Chloe Smith and Leeci Snyder tied for the team lead in shots with two apiece with Snyder getting both of her shots on goal.

The Wolves look to get back into the win column Thursday at Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia.