WOU Women’s soccer Picks up crucial win at No. 5 Western Washington

Next Game: Simon Fraser University (BC) 10/29/2022 | 2 p.m October 29 (Sat) / 2 pm Simon Fraser University (BC) History

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team kept its postseason hopes in its own hands as the Wolves used two second-half goals to come back and defeat No. 5 Western Washington 2-1 Thursday at Harrington Field.

The win means the Wolves remain one point behind Simon Fraser (which eliminated Saint Martin’s with a 2-0 win Thursday night) with 15 points for the fourth-and-final spot into the GNAC Championships with WOU hosting the Red Leafs on Saturday in Monmouth . If the Wolves win, they are in. If the game ends in a draw or Simon Fraser wins, the Red Leafs are in.

2022 GNAC Women’s Soccer Standings

CONF PTS OVERALL PCT MOLD AWAY NEUTRAL STREAK *Western Washington 10-1-2 32 11-2-4 .765 5-1-1 6-1-3 0-0-0 Lost 1 *Northwest Nazarene 9-1-3 30 11-2-4 .765 8-0-1 3-2-3 0-0-0 Won 1 *Seattle Pacific 8-4-1 25 10-5-2 .647 7-2-0 3-3-2 0-0-0 Won 1 Simon Fraser 4-5-4 16 5-6-6 .471 5-2-1 0-3-5 0-1-0 Won 2 Western Oregon 4-6-3 15 7-6-4 .529 3-2-3 4-5-1 0-0-0 Won 2 Saint Martin’s 3-8-2 11 5-9-2 .375 4-3-2 1-5-0 0-1-0 Lost 1 Central Washington 2-8-3 9 3-10-4 .294 2-6-2 1-4-2 0-0-0 Lost 2 Montana State Billings 2-9-2 8 2-12-4 .222 0-6-3 2-6-1 0-0-0 Lost 2 *-denotes clinched GNAC Championships berth

In Thursday’s WOU contest, the Wolves fell behind in the 35th minute on an Estera Levinte goal, Assisted by Tera Ziemer before finding the equalizer in the 57th minute when a corner by Elizabeth Parker found Camille Darland in the box and she put it in to make it 1-1.

The score remained that way until a hustle play by Chloe Smith may have kept the WOU season alive. The WWU goalkeeper was attempting to clear the ball in the 78th minute with Smith coming across to challenge it. Smith made contact with the goalkeeper’s clearing attempt and the ball went into the net to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead it would hold onto the rest of the way.