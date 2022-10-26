WOU Women’s soccer in postseason hunt heading into final weekend

Western Oregon (5-5-4, 2-5-3)

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Western Oregon Women’s soccer team continues its fight for a postseason spot as the Wolves travel to take on No. 5 Western Washington on Thursday before returning home to host Simon Fraser at 2 pm Saturday.

WOU sits in fifth place with 12 points, just one point behind Simon Fraser for the fourth-and-final spot in the GNAC Tournament. The Red Leafs host Saint Martin’s – which is also in the hunt with 11 points – on Thursday. The Saints finish the season against WWU. There are numerous scenarios, but the one that the Wolves can control is that if they win both games this week – they are in the conference tournament.

Earlier this season, the Wolves lost to Western Washington in a wild 3-2 contest in Monmouth and fell at Simon Fraser, 2-0, in Canada.

2022 Standings

WOMEN’S SOCCER CONF PTS OVERALL PCT MOLD AWAY NEUTRAL STREAK *Western Washington 10-0-2 32 11-1-4 .813 5-0-1 6-1-3 0-0-0 Won 1 *Northwest Nazarene 8-1-3 27 10-2-4 .750 8-0-1 2-2-3 0-0-0 Lost 1 *Seattle Pacific 7-4-1 22 9-5-2 .625 7-2-0 2-3-2 0-0-0 Road 1 Simon Fraser 3-5-4 13 4-6-6 .438 4-2-1 0-3-5 0-1-0 Won 1 Western Oregon 3-6-3 12 6-6-4 .500 3-2-3 3-5-1 0-0-0 Won 1 Saint Martin’s 3-7-2 11 5-8-2 .400 4-3-2 1-4-0 0-1-0 Road 1 Central Washington 2-7-3 9 3-9-4 .313 2-5-2 1-4-2 0-0-0 Lost 1 Montana State Billings 2-8-2 8 2-11-4 .235 0-5-3 2-6-1 0-0-0 Lost 1 *-denotes clinched GNAC Championships berth

WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

WOU had an interesting week to say the least as it bounced back from losing to one-win Montana State Billings 1-0 Friday by less than 24 hours later defeating Seattle Pacific 2-1 Saturday – a team that sits in third place in the conference . In the win, the Wolves got a goal and an assist from Chloe Smith a goal from Lilly Nowatzke and an assist from Jenna Efraimson .

Smith leads the team in scoring with her four goals and two assists while Briana Kubli and Savannah Taylor each have three goals. Elizabeth Parker leads the team with four assists. The Wolves have rotated Keepers recently with Olivia Holdenried (11 starts, 1.06 GAA), Darien Walton (two starts – including Saturday, 2.40 GAA) and Isabella Lopez (three starts, 1.59 GAA) all getting starts in the last few weeks. Lulu Sadler (1,396 minutes), Efraimson (1,395) and Parker (1,371) lead the team in minutes played this season.

WESTERN WASHINGTON HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Vikings pushed their unbeaten streak to 13 games (10-0-3) last week, playing to a 1-1 draw at Central Washington on Thursday and edging No. 25 Northwest Nazarene 1-0 on Saturday.

Estera Levinte and Morgan Manalili lead the team in scoring with five goals and three assists apiece while Claire Potter and Tera Ziemer aren’t far behind with four goals and two assists each. At keeper, Claire Henninger has made 14 starts and allowed seven goals over that span (0.53 GAA) with a 0.816 save percentage, 31 saves and six shutouts (along with being a part of three other shutouts).

SIMON FRASER HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Red Leafs picked up four points last week with a 0-0 draw with No. 25 Northwest Nazarene on Thursday and defeating Central Washington 3-2 on Saturday – both games at home.

Giuliana Zaurrini leads the team in scoring with three goals and two assists, Kiara Buono has three goals and an assist while Jazz Dev has a team-high four assists to go along with a goal. Nicole Anderson has seen much of the action at keeper as of late and owns a 2.11 GAA with a 0.564 save percentage, 22 saves and two shutouts.



WESTERN OREGON WOMEN’S SOCCER NOTES