WOU Women’s basketball hits the road to take on Saint Martin’s on Saturday
at
Saint Martin’s (4-6, 0-2)
3 p.m. Saturday | Marcus Pavilion | Lacey, Washington
Watch | Live Stats
WESTERN OREGON HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022-23 STATISTICS
The Wolves haven’t played since a weekend in California Dec. 16-18 where it lost to nationally ranked and undefeated CSU Dominguez Hills and at CSU San Bernardino.
Cali McClave continues to pace the Wolves as she is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Princy Paaluhi-Caulk is also putting together a solid all-around season – averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals. Ana McClave leads the team in rebounding at 8.4 per game while averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals.
OPPONENT THIS WEEK … SAINT MARTIN STATS
SAINT MARTIN’S enters Saturday contest having not played in three weeks – last defeating Evergreen State College 101-60 on Dec. 10 with Anjel Galbraith going for 30 points, nine assists, six steals and five blocks.
Galbraith leads the team in scoring (16.1), assists (4.0) and steals (2.8) to go along with 4.3 rebounds per game. Rian Clear (10.6), Kiana Rios (10.4) and Lauryn Morris (10.0) are also averaging double figures.
RECENT HISTORY VERSUS SMU
These Wolves went 2-1 against the Saints last season – winning both regular-season contests before dropping a GNAC Championship game. Since the 2000-01 season, WOU is 12-32 against SMU (including 5-17 in Lacey).
WESTERN OREGON NOTES
WOU’s Cali McClave tallied six steals against CSU San Bernardino on Dec. 18, the most steals for a Wolves player since Dana Goularte had seven Jan. 31, 2015. The school record is nine held by a trio of players – Julie Miller (1995-96), Pam Emery (1995-96) and Robin Parker (three times between 1985-87).
WOU SELECTED THE GNAC TEAM OF THE WEEK (DEC. 12 – RELEASE)
The Western Oregon Women’s basketball team was named the GNAC Team of the Week on Dec. 12 after going 2-0 the previous week with wins over Corban and Willamette to move to 6-2 overall and 6-0 in non-conference play. The Wolves opened the week with a 77-54 win on the road at Corban on Dec. 9 in Salem. Princy Paaluhi-Caulk paced four WOU players in double figures with 17 points while Ana McClave had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists and three steals, Kiylynn Dawkins added 14 points and Kylee Arzner had 12 points. The Wolves the next day played their home opener against Willamette, beating the Bearcats 67-51. Paaluhi-Caulk again led the Wolves with 20 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals. Cali McClave had 13 points while Dawkins added 12 points and six rebounds.
WOLVES PICKED NINTH IN GNAC PRESEASON POLL
The Western Oregon Women’s basketball team was selected to finish ninth in the GNAC Preseason Poll when it was released Oct. 21. The Wolves finished with 22 points, finishing ahead of Alaska (15) and behind Saint Martin’s (27). Western Washington was picked first with 98 points and eight first points followed by Alaska Anchorage (84 points, one first-place vote) and Montana State Billings (81 points, one first-place vote). WOU went 9-17 overall and 5-13 in the GNAC last season – finishing eighth in the conference.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL
1. Western Washington (8), 98 pts.
2. Alaska Anchorage (1), 84 pts.
3. Montana St. Billings (1), 81 pts.
4. Central Washington, 67 pts.
5. Simon Fraser, 59 pts.
6. Northwest Nazarene, 55 pts.
7. Seattle Pacific, 42 pts.
8. Saint Martin’s, 27 pts.
9. Western Oregon, 22 pts.
10. Alaska, 15 pts.