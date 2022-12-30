WOU Women’s basketball hits the road to take on Saint Martin’s on Saturday

Western Oregon (6-4, 0-2)

at

Saint Martin’s (4-6, 0-2)

3 p.m. Saturday | Marcus Pavilion | Lacey, Washington

MONMOUTH, Oregon — The Western Oregon Women’s basketball team returns to GNAC action Saturday as the Wolves take on Saint Martin’s. The Western Oregon Women’s basketball team returns to GNAC action Saturday as the Wolves take on Saint Martin’s. WESTERN OREGON HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022-23 STATISTICS

The Wolves haven’t played since a weekend in California Dec. 16-18 where it lost to nationally ranked and undefeated CSU Dominguez Hills and at CSU San Bernardino. Cali McClave continues to pace the Wolves as she is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Princy Paaluhi-Caulk is also putting together a solid all-around season – averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals. Ana McClave leads the team in rebounding at 8.4 per game while averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

OPPONENT THIS WEEK … SAINT MARTIN STATS

SAINT MARTIN’S enters Saturday contest having not played in three weeks – last defeating Evergreen State College 101-60 on Dec. 10 with Anjel Galbraith going for 30 points, nine assists, six steals and five blocks.

Galbraith leads the team in scoring (16.1), assists (4.0) and steals (2.8) to go along with 4.3 rebounds per game. Rian Clear (10.6), Kiana Rios (10.4) and Lauryn Morris (10.0) are also averaging double figures.

RECENT HISTORY VERSUS SMU

These Wolves went 2-1 against the Saints last season – winning both regular-season contests before dropping a GNAC Championship game. Since the 2000-01 season, WOU is 12-32 against SMU (including 5-17 in Lacey).