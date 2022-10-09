WOU men’s soccer gets goals from Gomez, Grignon, tie MSU Billings

Next Game: Western Washington University 10/13/2022 | 1:30 PM October 13 (Thu) / 1:30 PM Western Washington University History

MONMOUTH, Oregon — The Western Oregon men’s soccer team got goals from Enrique Gomez and Alex Grignon but two goals in the final 13 minutes for Montana State Billings led to a 2-2 draw Saturday at WOU Soccer Field.

The Wolves (1-7-2 overall, 0-4-1 GNAC) took a 2-0 lead after Gomez booted in a loose ball in front of the net in the 41st minute and Grignon headed in a pass from Gomez in the 47th minute.

However, WOU couldn’t hold the lead as the Yellowjackets (2-6-2, 0-3-2) got a goal in the 78th minute from Bryan Maxwell (assisted by Bjarne Fedkenhauer) and another five minutes later from Pascal Pisarek ( Assisted by Callum Bryan) to even the score as the contest eventually ended in a draw.

It was a physical game with six yellow cards handed out (three on each side) and 35 fouls called.

MSUB outshot WOU 19-13 (although the Wolves had more shots on goal 9-6). Abraham Villalobos and Grignon led the team with three shots apiece. Juan Suarez picked up four saves at goal for the Wolves.

The Wolves return to action at 1:30 pm Thursday at home against Western Washington.