WOU men’s soccer Battles tough, but falls late to No. 24 Western Washington

MONMOUTH, Oregon — The Western Oregon men’s soccer team had its chances and battled hard against a nationally ranked Western Washington squad, but the Wolves fell short as a goal by the Vikings in the 85th minute was the difference in a 1-0 loss Thursday afternoon at WOU Soccer Field .

WOU (1-8-2 overall, 0-5-1) actually outshot WWU (9-1-3, 5-1) 15-12 (although the Vikings had more shots on target, 11-8) – but the Wolves couldn’t convert any of their chances.

The scoreless contest appeared it may be no more as in the 85th minute WWU was awarded a penalty kick on a WOU foul in the penalty area. However, keeper Juan Suarez made a beautiful save to his right to keep the contest knotted at 0-0. However, less than a minute later Alessandro Tomasi scored after a throw in by Jacob Sunderg found Mitchell Hutter who hit Tomasi with a pass to set up the goal.

The Wolves had a shot a minute later on a free kick as Alex Grignon fired one in from just outside the penalty area, but it was saved and bounced off the crossbar – dangerously close to a goal.

Abraham Villalobos and Girgnon led the team with three shots apiece with Grignon having all three on target and two of Villalobos’ were on goal.

Suarez had a big game for WOU, collecting 10 saves (including the penalty kick save).

The Wolves return to action Saturday as they travel to take on Simon Fraser.