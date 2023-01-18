WOU men’s basketball returns home to host Alaska schools this week

Western Oregon (5-9, 2-5)

vs.

Alaska Anchorage (9-7, 3-4) 5:15 p.m. Thursday | New PE Building | Monmouth, Oregon

Watch | Live Stats | Tickets Western Oregon (5-9, 2-5)

vs.

Alaska Fairbanks (7-8, 2-5)

4:15 p.m. Saturday | New PE Building | Monmouth, Oregon

Watch | Live Stats | Tickets



WESTERN OREGON HEADING INTO THIS WEEK | 2022-23 STATISTICS

Last week:

Jan.12: L, 87-79 at Seattle Pacific (Collins 19 pts, Benzel 7 reb, Myers 11 ast)

Jan 14: L, 68-59 at MSU Billings (Collins 17 pts, Collins 8 reb, Myers 5 ast)

Current Streak: Lost 3

Record Splits: Overall: 5-9 Home: 2-4 Road: 2-4 Neutral: 1-1

Stat Leaders (GNAC Rank):

OPPONENTS THIS WEEK … ALASKA ANCHORAGE STATS | ALASKA FAIRBANKS STATS

Anchorage, Alaska

Last week:

Jan. 12: L, 79-74 vs. Western Washington (Gilbert 18 pts, Storms 6 reb, Storms 9 ast)

Jan. 14: W, 68-59 vs. Simon Fraser (Gilbert 12 pts, Garrity 7 reb, Viney 5 ast)

Current Streak: Won 1

Record Splits: Overall: 9-7 Home: 6-3 Road: 1-4 Neutral: 2-0

Stat Leaders (GNAC Rank):

Scoring: Da’Zhon Wyche – 15.8 ppg (3rd)

Rebounding: Sawyer Storms – 4.6 rpg

Assists: Da’Zhon Wyche – 4.5 apg (4th)

Steals: Da’Zhon Wyche – 2.5 spg (1st)

Blocks: Sawyer Storms – 0.9 bpg (T-7th)

3-pt FG/Game: Dathan Satchell – 2.0 (T-6th)

Alaska Fairbanks

Last week:

Jan. 12: L, 78-69 vs. Simon Fraser (Mohamed 21 pts, Bereal Jr. 7 reb, Nguyen 5 ast)

Jan. 14: W, 75-73 vs. Western Washington (Mrus 13 pts, Bereal Jr. 7 reb, Nguyen 5 ast)

Current Streak: Won 1

Record Splits: Overall: 7-8 Home: 5-3 Road: 1-5 Neutral: 1-0

Stat Leaders (GNAC Rank):

Scoring: Abdullahi Mohamed – 12.6 ppg (12th)

Rebounding: Jaycson Bereal, Jr. – 5.6 rpg (8th)

Assists: Bryan Nguyen – 3.9 apg (T-5th)

Steals: Bryan Nguyen – 1.7 spg (5th)

Blocks: Jaycson Bereal, Jr. – 1.2 bpg (T-3rd)

3-pt FG/Game: Bryan Nguyen – 1.4

RECENT HISTORY VERSUS UAA, UAF

WOU vs. Alaska Anchorage

Streak: Won 3

Last Season: W, 85-78 at UAA; W, 80-71 at home

Last Loss: December 7, 2019 (88-86 in OT at UAA)

Last Loss at Home: Jan. 23, 2014 (92-58 – 7 straight wins at home versus UAA)

Series Record Since 2000-01 Season: 18-23

WOU vs. Alaska Fairbanks

Streak: Lost 1

Last Season: L, 89-83 at UAF; W, 99-74 at home

Last Win: December 2, 2021 (99-74 at home)

Series Record Since 2000-01 Season: 25-18

WESTERN OREGON NOTES

MYERS RACKS UP MOST ASSISTS FOR WOLF SINCE 2015

WOU’s Qian Myers showed his ability to give 12 days before Christmas this season as the sophomore racked up 13 assists against Cal Poly Humboldt – the most for a Wolves player since Julian Nichols had 15 on Jan. 22, 2015. He’s the first WOU player to reach double figures in assists since 2016.

PERFECT SHOOTING ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS FOR WOU FORWARDS BENZEL AND MORRILL-KEELER

It’s unusual to have one player score 19 or more points while not missing a shot from the field or free-throw line, but to have it happen on back-to-back days is an impressive feat the Western Oregon men’s basketball team did Nov. 18-19 at the Ron Logsdon Basketball Challenge in Rohnert Park, California.

It is Nov. 18, Cameron Benzel went 8-for-8 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points in a win over Stanislaus State. The next night in a win over Sonoma State, John Morrill-Keeler went 7-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line for 20 points. It wasn’t quite a record, however, as Yuri Whyms during the 2001-02 season went 11-for-11 from the field in a contest against Saint Martin’s.



CRANSTON PICKED AS PRESEASON GNAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR, WOLVES TABBED TO FINISH EIGHTH

Western Oregon’s Cameron Cranston was named the GNAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year as the 6-foot-6 senior is coming off a season where he averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range and 79.3 percent from the free throw line. Cranston earned All-GNAC Second Team honors in 2021-22. The rest of the All-GNAC Preseason Team can be found here.

As a team, WOU was voted eighth in the GNAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll. The Wolves and their 48 points – which did include one first-place vote – were in a pack of three teams within five points of each other with No. 6 Alaska Anchorage (53 points) and No. 7 Central Washington (52). Saint Martin’s was picked to win the conference with 81 points and three first-place votes – although five teams overall garnered first-place votes in No. 2 Northwest Nazarene (78 points, two first-place votes), Montana State Billings (69 points, three first-place votes) and Western Washington (66 points, one first-place vote). WOU is coming off a 9-18 2021-22 campaign, going 6-10 in GNAC play to finish ninth – but the Wolves did make a run to the GNAC Championship semifinals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. Saint Martin’s (3), 81 pts.

2. Northwest Nazarene (2), 78 pts.

3. Montana St. Billings (3), 69 pts.

4. Western Washington (1), 66 pts.

5. Seattle Pacific, 60 pts.

6. Alaska Anchorage, 53 pts.

7. Central Washington, 52 pts.

8. Western Oregon (1), 48 pts.

9. Simon Fraser, 23 pts.

10. Alaska, 20 pts.