WOU football hosts UT Permian Basin on Saturday in the first home LSC contest

MONMOUTH, Oregon — The Western Oregon football team after suffering a close loss in its Lone Star Conference opener looks to even its record in its home Lone Star Conference opener 1:05 pm Saturday against UT Permian Basin at McArthur Field.

Of note, as part of joining the Lone Star Conference for football this season – all Western Oregon games will be on the LSC Digital Network and will cost money to view. Click the link above to get there or follow the link that tells you how to watch games on the channel.

THE WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

Western Oregon is coming off a 35-30 loss at Western New Mexico on Saturday – a game it led until a go-ahead touchdown by the Mustangs with 8:09 remaining and a long drive by the Wolves was stopped in WNMU territory with less than three minutes remaining. Omari Dixon-Land led the team with 170 yards rushing on 22 carries (7.7 yards per carry), Thomas Wright had six catches for 119 yards and a score and on defense Jaylin Parnell and Joey Sinclair had nine tackles apiece with Parnell adding a sack and an interception while Sinclair had a forced fumble.

The WOU defense ranks 34th in the Nation in yards allowed per game (281.0 – third in the LSC) and are 21st in rushing yards allowed per game at 78.7 yards per game (second in the conference). Parnell is sixth in the Nation and first in the conference at 1.33 sacks per game (four total) while leading the team with 25 tackles (third in the LSC at 8.3 per game). Isaiah Abraham has 21 tackles for the Wolves while Sinclair is at 20 tackles.

Dixon-Land surpassed the 3,000-yard career rushing mark last week and moved into second place on the all-time list in WOU history as he has 266 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. Andrew Valladares is second on the team with 66 yards rushing.

Through the air, Gannon Winker has thrown for 577 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 50 percent of his passes. Wright leads WOU with 13 catches for 264 yards and two scores while Damon Hickok (9 receptions, 137 yards) and London Smalley (9 receptions, 80 yards) are tied for second.

UTPB HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS

The Falcons are coming off a 34-21 home loss to No. 5 Angelo State last week in Midland – it’s third-straight game at home to start the season. UTPB fell behind 24-0 early in the second quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points to trail by just a field goal heading into the fourth quarter, but ASU scored 10 fourth-quarter points to pull away for the win. Jordan Barton threw for 246 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while MJ Link caught five passes for 191 yards and two scores.

Last week was Barton’s first start after Dylan Graham had started the first two games (349 yards passing, 4 TDs, 2 INTs). Link leads the team with 11 catches for 224 yards and three scores while Kory Harris has a team-high 126 rushing yards and a touchdown in three games.

Defensively, D’Ondre Robinson has a team-high 21 tackles while Victor Idusuyi has 13 tackles – but seven are for a loss and two are sacks. Jalon Rocquemore and Dominique Varela also have two sacks apiece.

HISTORY VS. UTPB

This will be the first meeting between Western Oregon and UTPB as the Falcons started their football program in 2016.



WESTERN OREGON FOOTBALL NOTES

DIXON-LAND APPROACHING ALL-TIME RUSHING RECORD AT WESTERN

Senior running back Omari Dixon-Land has been the leading rusher for the Wolves in each of the past three seasons and he is now approaching becoming one of the top rushers in program history. After 170 yards on the ground last week, his 3,015 career rushing yards is second on the all-time Western Oregon list ahead of Jason Taroli (2,846 yards – 1997-2001) and only behind Bill Volk (3,172 yards – 1992-95). His 538 rushing attempts puts him fourth on the all-time list and his 23 rushing touchdowns has him alone at No. 8.

Western Oregon All-Time Rushing List (2,000 yards or more)

3.172 Bill Volk (1992-95) 3.015 Omari Dixon-Land (2018-Current) 2.846 Jason Taroli (1997-2001) 2.557 Doug Trice (1970-73) 2,530 Mark Ross (1975-78) 2,516 Greg Shewbert (1974-77) 2.357 Bob Pennel (1959-62) 2,259 Ben Kuenzi (2006-09) 2,119 Eliot Vinzant (2005-06) 2.103 Doug Lulay (1975-78)

COACH FERGUSON APPROACHING CENTURY MARK IN WINS

WOU head football Coach Arne Ferguson has been a staple in the Western Oregon football program since his playing days from 1985-88 where he was an All-CFA choice three times. Now Entering his 17th season as head Coach (he was an Assistant Coach from 1989 until head Coach save one season in 1992), he’s approaching a career milestone only one other Western Oregon Coach has reached – the 100 career wins at Western Oregon. Ferguson enters this week with 95 victories with only the legendary Bill McArthur – who coached 36 seasons at Western – ahead of him at 180 victories.

