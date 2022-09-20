Worthington Women’s Golf Association honors August winners | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — The Worthington Women’s Golf Association held its September business meeting and announced winners for the August games. Members elected officers for 2023 and finalized plans for the closing luncheon.

Winners were announced and prizes awarded to 18 hole players: Linda Hedrick, Mary Ingram, Jan Kiger, Debbie Full, Mina Applebaum, Mary Lopez, Carol Ramsey, Shelly Hess, Margie Santer, Pat Westbrook and Sue Ellen Johnson.

Nine-hole players receiving Awards for August games were Linda Lucky, Ellen Knotts, Ruth Ann Lynch, Barb Payne, Oma Jean Lynch, Ann Boyce, Donna Gaston, Barb Hupp, Lois Boise, and Mary Smith.

Officers elected for 2023 are Chairman Mina Applebaum, Vice Chairman Lori Butler, Secretary Andrea Brock, Assistant Secretary Sue Ellen Johnson, Treasurer Mary Ingram, Assistant Treasurer Katie Parsons, Parliamentarian Mary Ellen Eddy and Adviser Jean Tornes. The nominating committee elected includes Susan Cockerham, Ruth Ann Lynch and Jean Tornes.

The association will end its season with the two-day tournament Sept. 12 and 19 that will determine the 2022 Club Champion. The season will close with the annual year-end luncheon on Oct. 4, at which time the officers for 2023 will be installed.

The 2023 season will begin with a dues coffee on April 24. Weekly play will begin May 1. All area women Golfers are welcome to join and should watch for further details as next season approaches or call Worthington Golf Course.