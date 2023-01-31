“Worst Part Is Racking It Up”: After Fulfilling 330lbs Goal, Bodybuilder Converted Dream Into World Record in 2021

Who doesn’t like gold? There might be a few exceptions, but most people absolutely love the noble metal. However, it seems like the metal has also found its way into the bodybuilding community. While everyone else is busy ‘pumping iron’, bodybuilder Andrew Jacked is dreaming of ‘pumping gold’.

However, it no longer remains a dream, as Jacked went on to create a “golden” record. Here is how the internet-famous bodybuilder scripted a unique history.

Transforming a dream into reality

In 2021, the Texas Pro Champion stunned the bodybuilding world with his new and unique world record. Jacked had smashed the world record by lifting the world’s biggest gold dumbbell.

During a recent interview with Muscular Development, Jacked revealed that the day before lifting the prestigious equipment, he actually dreamed about it. “I dream of me like doing 15 on my right hand and 20 on my left because my left is way stronger. Yeah, I Dreamed already doing their reps,” Revealed the pro bodybuilder.

For those unaware of what this gold dumbbell is all about, Jacked himself explained the incident in the video. They said “It’s a 150 kilos, 330 pounds, 23 carat gold dumbbell. Lifting the dumbbell from the rack to the floor, that’s hard work, and the worst part is racking it back up.”

Numbers and records are important for athletes. Even something like lifting the heaviest gold dumbbell is valuable beyond the stage records for bodybuilders. Hence, ever since Jacked laid his eyes on the dumbbell, he was aiming for the ‘gold’. “When I saw the dumbbell I was like, ‘Oh I’ll give it a shot,’ and I picked it up. Because I know, that I can [pick it up]. I picked it up, unlocked the dumbbell, I did five and I racked it back,” they further added.

Now that his dream has been fulfilled, Jacked next aims to rack another gold dumbbell in Italy, which can win him free pizzas for a lifetime. However, before he can do this, another dream awaits the 38-year-old bodybuilder in the near future – the Arnold Classic 2023.

Title before pizzas for Andrew Jacked!

After a successful Rookie year and winning the Arnold Classic Amateur title, Andrew jacked will now compete in the upcoming Arnold Classic 2023 championships.

After his Mr. Olympia 2022 debut, fans are excited to see the social media Sensation flaunt his body on the Arnold Classic stage. The bodybuilder is closely working with Coach George Farah and also following posing routine advice from the “Sultan of Symmetry” Flex Wheeler. With the added benefit of his 6’2” height, fans believe Jacked might finish among the top contenders in the tournament.

Well, if Jacked does well at the Arnold Classic 2023, his Coach would also not mind him competing for some free pizzas, right?