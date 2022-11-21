“Worst Max Player of All Time”: NBA Fans Slam Bulls Star for ‘Delusional’ Take on Late Game Decision in Loss vs Magic
The Chicago Bulls just got handed a very upsetting loss to the Orlando Magic recently. The Magic won the game by just one point, 108-107, in a game that the Bulls arguably had in the bag. But what was surprising was that two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine was on the bench during crunch-time, and ended up voicing his discomfort with the situation. However, fans were clearly not having any of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The Bulls lost the game due to two missed free throws at the end. With 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was sent to the line for free throws. They were 4-4 that night until those two shots.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
A humiliating performance from an NBA All-Star
And those surely were crucial free throws for the Bulls. If Vucevic had made those two shots, it would’ve been a two-possession game. But down, Vucevic missed those two shots and Jalen Suggs ended up draining a three-pointer to give the Magic a 1-point lead on the other end of the possession.
Zach LaVine, who was on the bench during the entirety of the late fourth quarter, was evidently not happy about it. They said “I’m one of the best players on the court regardless of who’s playing, and I think that I should be on the court in crunchtime.”
DIVE DEEPER
NBA fans, however, disagreed and gave him a reality check on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “Worst max player of all time.” While another fan commented, “This is another reason why coaching is so difficult. Delusional players. Can’t even recognize when it’s not their night.”
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
This is another reason why coaching is so difficult. Delusional players. Can’t even recognize when it’s not their night.
— Rent ‘Em Spoons (@DuckinNDodgin) November 20, 2022
Yeah plz don’t ever say stuff like that again haha 😅 up until last year when demar made the team actually good u had the worst win percentage ever for an all star. U aren’t a winner. Just a Stat padder
— Tyla paul (@Lerrotothebench) November 20, 2022
He’s better than your suggesting here. Or he was until the knee issues mid season, but yeah he’s not really a winner. He needs to be Robin to a true top 10 superstar. DeMar is awesome but they don’t compliment each other well enough.
— Biblical Losses (@anthonycdemaria) November 21, 2022
Bro played a game where his only made basket was a goaltend😭😭
— 💩💫 (@RookieRocc) November 20, 2022
You are not winning Zach. You are losing man. Take it easy and stop pushing your Coach under pressure.
— chicago boy (@zizjag2) November 20, 2022
Zach LaVine surely had an off night against the Orlando Magic. They ended the game with just 4 points while shooting 1-14 from the field and 0-5 from beyond the arc.
LaVine’s poor performance against the Magic
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
LaVine has been the future of the Bulls organization for the past few years. Yet it is DeMar DeRozan who is leading the team in scoring with 25.2 PPG this season. DeRozan also had a 41-point game in their loss to the Magic.
Watch This Story – Michael Jordan, Zach LaVine, and other top displays in the NBA’s Slam-Dunk contest
Notably, LaVine signed a $215 million five-year max contract with the Chicago Bulls earlier this year. And as consistent as LaVine has been this season, a 4-point performance is surely not what fans expected from the All-Star.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
It will be interesting to see whether Zach LaVine bounces back with a breakout game, as the Chicago Bulls prepare to take on the Boston Celtics in their next matchup.
What did you make of LaVine’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.