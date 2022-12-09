“World’s Most Sophisticated Golf Simulator” Coming to CR
Cedar Rapids will soon welcome a fast-growing business that boasts it has “the most innovative and accurate golf Simulator in the world”. All the statistics their simulators track is very impressive.
There are more than 20 years of research and development behind the technology that performs a mind-blowing 6,000+ calculations per second. That allows the simulators to track these 12 stats “to an unrivaled 99% accuracy”.
- Club Path
- Club Head Speed
- Club Impact
- Ball Direction
- Launch Angle
- Ball Speed
- Smash Factor
- Back Spin Rates
- Side Spin Rates
- Ball Distance & Carry
- Peak Vertical
- Apex
The company behind it all is X-Golf. In addition to multiple simulators at each location, they offer a full bar and restaurant. X-Golf now has more than 100 locations either open or with franchisee agreements signed, across 32 states. There are currently none in Iowa, but that will soon change.
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac explains how X-Golf technology works.
X-Golf is scheduled to open its first Iowa location in January of 2023 on S. Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines.
In Cedar Rapids, Q4 Real Estate says X-Golf will occupy more than 8,300 square feet of this building (photo below) on the city’s Northeast side. It’s located in the Edgewood Town Center development, in front of the Fleet Farm store. X-Golf is expected to open in Cedar Rapids next spring.
The video below shows just how the Simulator technology works. It looks absolutely amazing. You’ll be able to try it out in a few months.
