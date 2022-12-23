World’s Highest-Paid Female Soccer Players 2022 Revealed

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have been the biggest players in Women’s soccer since making their debuts. Both of them have been pivotal to the USWNT’s success in the World Cup.

Together with that, Morgan and Rapinoe have also contributed plenty to bring more viewers and awareness to the game. Apart from the numerous trophies, they have won during their illustrious careers, both of the attackers have achieved yet another extraordinary feat. Forbes released the list of the highest-paid female athletes in the world for the year 2022. Both Alex and Megan have tied for the nineteenth place after earning $5.7 million each this year.

On the list from Forbes, tennis star Naomi Osaka topped it, after earning $51.1 million. The sport’s Legend Serena Williams came in second with $41.3 million. It looks like she bid goodbye to her sensational career after making a fortune this year.

Alex Morgan

The San Diego Wave star has arguably been the biggest athlete in Women’s soccer. The other countries Apart from the United States included, there isn’t a fan that doesn’t know how much of an impact Morgan has had on the sport. Considering that, it is not a huge surprise that Alex has racked up a huge amount this year.

She is one of the most endorsed female athletes in the world. Morgan has signed huge endorsement deals with well-known brands like Nike, Panasonic, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and AT&T. As for her contract, Morgan reportedly earns around $250,000 per season with the San Diego Wave. She joined the team in late 2021 after leaving Orlando Pride. In 16 starts this season, Morgan has managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions. For the US, she scored 3 goals in 4 starts during the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

Megan Rapinoe

Together with Morgan, Rapinoe also earned $5.7 million in 2022. We all know that she is also one of the biggest soccer stars in the USWNT Locker room. Apart from winning the World Cup together with Alex, Megan also shares the same amount of salary as her. Megan receives $250,000 per season from the Seattle-based outfit Seattle Reign FC.

It looks like Nike boasts two of the biggest stars on the stage as well. Like Morgan, Megan is also a Nike athlete. She signed with the brand in 2021. Since then, she has been collecting huge paychecks from them, along with other brands including Hulu, Budweiser, Samsung, and DJO Global.

An interesting fact about the money they received this year will be that the USWNT received $6.5 million from the US Men’s National Team. This is because of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that both Federations signed this year.

Both Morgan and Rapinoe do not make much from their Clubs and the national team. But it looks like they bring it huge amounts of money through the numerous endorsement deals with brands. It certainly isn’t a surprise after all that they are the highest-paid female soccer players in the world, considering all that they have done for the sport.