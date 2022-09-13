World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignite Mansfield’s Fab Four & more weekend

MANSFIELD—A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio, and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.

Bellville World’s Fair:

The oldest street fair in Ohio, Bellville has been celebrating its “World’s Fair” for 172 years, dating back to 1850 every year except during WWII. Sept 14-17, this Charming town will be filled with sights and sounds of the Harvest season, kicking off the first full week after Labor Day. This year’s fair will have loads of family fun including a fantastic line-up of live entertainment each evening. Junior and senior exhibitors, a Fair Queen Contest, tractor pull, horse and livestock show, will round it out with the great pumpkin contest. While admission and entertainment are free, ride passes are available for a nominal fee. With just 2,000 residents, Bellville oozes small-town warmth, and yet, some 50,000 people travel from around the US to be a part of this beloved tradition. And in Bellville, it’s all about tradition, not innovation, so travelers are drawn to the anticipated memories they’ve come to expect every single year.

Mansfield Music Fest:

Dozens of Bands are part of the legendary Snow Trails Music Fest, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 pm and fires up again at 3:30 on Saturday, Sept. 17. Visitors will hear music spilling out over the Rolling hills of Snow Trails — minus the snow. Bands from every genre will perform both inside and outside at this beautiful location, best known for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. Music Fest tickets are $20 for one day or a weekend pass is $40. Travelers will experience great food, gear, art and clothing vendors, along with Bands like Spooky Boy, Sink the Ship, DJ Drojack and County Line, just to name a few.

Mansfield Arts Festival:

The work of fine artists will fill Central Park on the Square, Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 am-6 pm This free festival includes engaging live art demonstrations, art vendors, live music, food trucks, children’s make-and-take art projects and even a scavenger hunt. This is an annual celebration of arts and creativity in Richland County that showcases local artists and the wealth of talent in this area. Guests also have the special opportunity to meet the artists first hand while supporting their work. The festival wraps up with its Artist Awards, including: Best of Show – $500, Painting – $250, Photography – $250, Watercolor – $250, Ceramic – $250, Fiber – $250, Innovation – $250 and High School – $250, as well as three Awards of Potential.

Phoenix Oktoberfest:

Phoenix Brewing Company is kicking off its Oktoberfest the same day as Oktoberfest in Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17 taking place from noon till 11 p.m. This year’s Oktoberfest will feature “Kilts vs

Lederhosen,” a unique rotation of Irish and German beer-drinking music performed live by an Irish band. The fun takes place in the Phoenix Brewing Company beer garden in the heart of downtown Mansfield’s Carrousel District, where travelers will find Delicious German food and 23 taps of craft beer with loads of German-style Beers from some of Ohio’s best breweries. Driven by a love of craft beer and a passion for brewing, Phoenix Brewing Company was founded by local beer enthusiasts Bent is bringing a craft beer revival to Mansfield – in the very place where the city’s pre-prohibition Breweries once stood. Housed in the beautifully restored 103-year-old Schroer Funeral Home and Mortuary, Phoenix beer wins awards, including the USA Gold for its Toe Tag, a traditional Belgian triple.

A destination unlike any other, Mansfield, Ohio offers unusual travel Adventures and experiences, such as spending the night in a Haunted former state Prison where Hollywood blockbuster movies are shot, world-class motorsports, skiing, hiking, biking, golf, and loads of other outdoor adventures attract families and visitors of all ages. Complete visitor information and free visitor guides are available at DestinationMansfield.com