World Wheelchair Handball Championship Ends

Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, witnessed the conclusion of the World Handball Wheelchair Championship.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Hassan Mostafa, President of the International Handball Federation, also attended the closing ceremony, which Egypt hosted its first edition under the auspices of the Prime Minister.

The final was attended by Dr. Sherif Farouk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Post, Dr. Mohamed El-Amin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Handball Federation, and the leaders of the Ministry of Youth and Sports .

Sobhy thanked the Egyptian team for their efforts throughout the Championship competitions, and for achieving second place in the first Championship in the world.

He also expressed his confidence in the technical staff and players to achieve better achievements in the next Championship

Brazil took first place in the tournament, while the Egyptian team came in second place, Slovenia came in third place, Chile came in fourth place, the Netherlands came in fifth place, and the Indian team came in sixth place.

The Egyptian team lost its final match to the Brazilian team on penalties, after the main runs ended in a draw, and after the extra half also ended in a draw, and the national team lost the match by penalties by a score of 0-3 .