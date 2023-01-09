World Surf League rides wave of Sustainability with the goal of protecting ‘the place we find peace’

Conservation efforts have included planting coral in Tahiti. World Surf League

Whether stringing together Oyster shells to create new Oyster habitats in California, Fortifying Albatross nesting sites in Hawaii, seeding heat-resistant coral Reefs in Tahiti, or replanting kelp Forests off the coast of Portugal, the World Surf League got busy in 2022 protecting its natural setting: the ocean. The projects were part of the WSL’s We Are One Ocean initiative, a program quickly growing in importance within the organization that oversees pro surfing’s top competitions.

Sustainability is gaining momentum among the stick-and-ball sports leagues too, but there is elevated urgency for outdoor sports like surfing, whose very existence is threatened by man-made climate change.

“It’s essential to the future of our sport to protect our global ocean,” said Emily Hofer, the WSL’s chief people officer and head of environmental and social impact. “It’s our office, our arena, our stadium, and as surfers, it’s our home, the place we find peace.”

The WSL’s Sustainability efforts took on a heightened urgency in 2016 with the founding of its nonprofit entity, WSL Pure. The WSL began believing it could do more, and We Are One Ocean was formed five years later with the stated goal of getting 30% of the world’s oceans protected or preserved by 2030. It initially focused on raising awareness and gathering signatures for petitions it planned to present to the UN

During the last year, the WSL fully embraced its Sustainability mission and incorporated We Are One Ocean into every aspect of the business. There were We Are One Ocean activations at each of the 11 World Championship Tour stops in 2022. Among its Achievements during the last year, the WSL:

■ Indefinitely conserved two surf ecosystems in Costa Rica and Indonesia through partnerships with the Surf Conservation Partnership.

■ Collected 100 tons of plastic from Indonesia’s rivers.

■ Removed 7,000 pounds of invasive weeds from Hawaii’s North Shore.

■ Doled out $25,000 in Grants to conservation groups in Hawaii, Indonesia, Mexico, Portugal and South Africa.

The tour incorporated We Are One Ocean Storytelling into its broadcasts, and the sport’s best athletes, including five-time Women’s champ and surfing Hall of Famer Carissa Moore and reigning men’s world Champion Filipe Toledo, participated in Restoration and conservation work at tour stops throughout the year. The WSL sponsorship team has actively made We Are One Ocean a more integral part of deals with sponsors and four companies will back the initiative in 2023, including returning partners Shiseido and Corona.

The extra focus on We Are One Ocean is not only morally sensible but also smart business by the WSL, according to Aileen McManamon, founder and managing partner of sports management and sustainability consultancy 5T Sports Group. As countries and economic zones across the globe make ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) requirements more stringent, rights holders, like sports properties, are now considered suppliers, too, meaning they will soon need to hit ESG standards for certain sponsors to partner with them. That’s doubly true for global properties like WSL, whose carbon footprints are larger. Continuing to address its carbon dioxide output will be important for the WSL, McManamon said, but the organization is off to a sincere and promising start.

“We’ve really decided in the last two years that protecting and preserving the global ocean is essential to the business,” said Hofer. “It’s something that we have a lot of energy for.”

Cleaning the beaches and replanting native vegetation on the Brazilian coast (above and below).World Surf League

Local impact

Ocean health is existential for humanity, McManamon said, because half of the oxygen available to humans is produced by the photosynthetic processes of tiny ocean organisms. Unsurprisingly, an elevated urgency characterized WSL’s full integration of We Are One Ocean into every aspect of its business during the past year, including event broadcasts and sponsorship deals.

“Everyone touches it, everyone cares about it, we take a lot of pride in it,” said Hofer.

We Are One Ocean was created with the help of a wide swath of experts that the WSL leans on for guidance, including the WSL Pure Advisory board and representatives from some of the 100-plus Nonprofits that WSL has engaged with through the UN petition effort and local We Are One Ocean activations in countries across the globe.

STOKE — the Sustainable Tourism and Outdoors Kit for Evaluation — audits all of the World Surf League’s reporting/billing. Hofer described the reporting as “quite laborious,” but critical for objectivity.

“We don’t do it internally, we don’t guesstimate, we have experts tell us,” she said.

STOKE also advises WSL on which carbon offset initiatives to pursue and which activations to undertake. We Are One Ocean activations — including replanting kelp Forests (kelp sequesters four times the carbon that trees do) in Western Australia, rejuvenating coral Reefs damaged by large ship Anchors off Hawaii’s North Shore, and restoring water flow in the Chilama River that contributes to a powerful surf break in El Salvador — were held at each of the 11 Championship Tour stops this past season, as well as several Challenger events.

WSL tour stops are often held in less developed parts of the world that are taking the brunt of climate change, like Central America, Hawaii, Indonesia and Tahiti. In some WSL tour stops, sea level rise is the issue; in others the violence of storms has increased dramatically, escalating the need for stronger and more resilient natural coastal buffers.

“They have a platform to bring the plight of many of those places to light,” said McManamon.

As We Are One Ocean continues to grow, Hofer said it was critical for the WSL to understand that each community has unique needs and that the tour, as the outsider, must listen to locals and let them lead the way.

“That is one of the more impressive things about what they’re doing,” said McManamon. “They’re out there doing this, but the carbon offset projects aren’t a check they write to someone, they get in there and get busy, very hands-on. All offset projects should be local.

“When you start [locally]people see it, then they’re more invested.”

World Surf League

A real differentiator

Sponsors have taken note of the resources and attention that WSL has devoted to We Are One Ocean. The tour recently renewed its deal with Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido, which markets in 88 countries and regions around the world, with an increased emphasis on We Are One Ocean support.

“We’re one of the first things they’re talking about in their sales pitches now,” Hofer said of the WSL sponsorship team. “Their willingness to work with us to ensure they’re bringing the right partners and that the Storytelling fits the right kind of Storytelling we want to do and that it doesn’t become too commercial. If you want to do product placement, that’s not the kind of deal we’re going to do.”

One Unnamed global company partnered with the WSL for the first time explicitly because of We Are One Ocean, while an undisclosed existing regional partner renewed its WSL sponsorship with We Are One Ocean as part of the revised deal. Corona, QuikSilver and Roxy have also been involved with WSL’s Sustainability work, along with primary supporter Shiseido.

WSL CEO Erik Logan told Boardsport Source earlier this year that the company’s revenue would be up 20% over 2019 levels and that its partner roster is 35% larger. Nielsen projected that properties with a Sustainability agenda would see an 11% revenue increase in the next three to four years.

“This has become a real differentiator for us as it relates to partners,” said Hofer.

Sponsors’ increased interest in We Are One Ocean and the WSL’s increased We Are One Ocean messaging and Storytelling in tour broadcasts and on social media are symbiotic. The league’s appealing aesthetics — the beach, waves, sun, sculpted Athletes — have long contributed to an especially strong social media presence that can be leveraged by the tour to promote its Sustainability efforts. The WSL has nearly 4 million Instagram followers and over 2 million on TikTok, plus roughly 900,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel.

“If you’re saying Sustainability is an integral part of our sport, then it kind of has to be part of your broadcast, right? It’s not any different from doing a vignette on an athlete when they’re away from the waves,” said McManamon. “And for them that’s a virtuous circle because that may be the piece that attracts a certain partner.”

At least as powerful is the involvement of the sport’s top surfers, including Toledo, who has millions of social media followers across various platforms. In all, 39 WSL Surfers appeared at We Are One Ocean activations during the past season. Protecting the ocean and the adjacent environments is a mission that the surfers, the ones bobbing in the water waiting for waves on a daily basis, quickly got behind, Hofer said.

“I think they are excited to be part of something that is so intrinsic to who they are as they travel around the world,” said Hofer. “They have a major share of voice with our fans and the engagement from fans really improves when they hear from them.”

With the 2023 season looming, WSL plans to take its efforts further. The tour has an event Sustainability standard, largely focused on eliminating single-use plastic, but there are plans to make that standard more stringent. The WSL owns and operates all its Championship Tour and Challenger Series events, making it easier and quicker to implement Sustainability standards.

As a touring entity, the WSL’s carbon footprint will always be under the microscope. The organization says that since 2018 it’s reduced carbon emissions from its events and operations by 49%, while offsetting more than 16,000 tons of carbon dioxide generated by its operations through support of natural Ecosystem protection and Restoration projects in the regions where it holds events. The WSL has also reduced event waste by 70% in the last four-plus years, and it’s working with STOKE to further reduce that impact.

Because the WSL’s corporate staff is closely watching travel, Hofer has attended We Are One Ocean activations only in California, where she lives. Her personal favorite project was working with the Orange County Coastkeeper ahead of the Vans US Open of Surfing to string Olympia Oyster shells together and create new beds for the only Oyster species native to the West Coast. In some ways, that natural recycling effort mirrors what the WSL is trying to do with We Are One Ocean.

“Restoration work is my favorite because it allows you to scale the work,” said Hofer. “It’s not a one-time thing, it allows you to see the work you did last year and build on that.”