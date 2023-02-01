World Rankings Becoming More ‘Obsolete’ – Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith makes his first start of 2023 at the Asian Tour’s Flagship event in Saudi Arabia this week, with the 150th Open Champion Entering the tournament as World No.4.

Smith came close to reaching the top of the rankings last year, peaking at number 2, and he might have managed to become World No.1 for the first time had he not joined LIV Golf. His ranking has slipped a little compared to others who defected, but he is set to continue sliding down the list with the 14-event LIV Golf League, still without OWGR points, getting underway next month.

