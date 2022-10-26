World Number One Rory McIlroy Once Expressed His Desire To Play Golf With Controversial American Rapper Kanye West

One of the most famous players playing both the European and PGA Tours, Rory Mcllroy, the former World no. 1 has been trying to make his game stronger than ever before.

They once talked about having one celebrity play golf with him. His choice was an interesting one. The pro golfer chose the rap sensation, Kanye West, (now known as Ye West)

Rory McIlroy on his desire to play Golf with Kanye West

McIlroy was once asked which Celebrity he would like to play a game of golf with. His response was interesting, like always. The legendary pro golfer replied with Kanye West’s name. As is widely known, Kanye West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer.

Considering the former World’s No. 1 players wish to play with Ye, it was expected that Yeezy would have teed it up in the future. However, as recent news suggests, Adidasthe German sneaker Giant whose partnership with Ye’s company, Yeezy, is estimated to be worth billions, has ended their ties with the rapper for his recent anti-Semitic remarks.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Rory McIlroy of Europe reacts during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

To be precise, Rory’s words were, “I would love to spend four or five hours in his company just to see what he’s like. It would be very interesting.”

Other Golfers also stated which pop Sensation they would like to play with. Some of these combinations were as follows: Jason Day (One Direction), Luke Donald (Calvin Harris), Christina Kim (Eminem), and Matt Every (Noel Gallagher).

McIlroy’s opinion is LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy is a well-known PGA loyalist. So it wasn’t a surprise when Rory thrashed the defectors playing on the DP World Tour. They took a jab at these players not once but twice. McIlroy very bluntly said, “They shouldn’t be here, but again that’s just my opinion.”

Golf – European Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain – September 11, 2022, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy reacts after he misses a putt on the 18th hole during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

He also addressed how the drama and uncertainty posed by the conflict between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, have garnered attention from followers and people who don’t follow golf.

Rory McIlroy said, “It’s incredibly divisive, and does it bring more eyeballs into golf? Probably, because people are interested in the soap opera of it all, but that’s not golf. The most interesting thing about LIV is the Rumors and who is going and who is not going.”

