World Long Drive Will Be Bigger Than Ever in 2023

The World Long Drive’s latest expansion will see bigger purses, longer TV windows and more Bryson DeChambeau in 2023.

On Thursday it was announced that World Long Drive’s return coincides with a new owner: GF Sports and Entertainment, a global events and sports operations company. GF Sports and Entertainment acquired both the World Long Drive and the Pro Long Drive Association (PLDA), meaning that the sport’s two central organizing bodies are now housed under one roof. In the beginning of 2022, DeChambeau was announced as the PLDA’s newest stakeholder.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button