World Golf History Is Being Made in Australia This Weekend

For the first time in world golf history, men and women will play side by side. The men and women will be playing simultaneously in two different tournaments. However, the groups will not be mixed. They will go off in alternating groups.

Here is the breakdown:

How the Australian Opens work

Two separate Australian Opens will be running simultaneously. The men and women do not compete against each other or play in mixed groups.

Fields of 156 for the men and 108 for the women.

Total Prize money of $3.4 million shared evenly.

Male and female groups tee off alternately.

Half the fields will play at Victoria Golf Club on Thursday and then at Kingston Heath Golf Club on Friday (or vice-versa)

The final two rounds are played exclusively at Victoria Golf Club

Men’s and Women’s courses are set up separately, with differences in tee placements and/or par-scores

After 36 holes, both fields are cut to 60 players. After 54 holes, both fields are cut to 30 players.

Winners are awarded at a joint presentation.

There is also a 12-player All Abilities Australian Open being contested.

While making golf history, the event itself is a unique one that after the first two rounds, 60 players will be cut, and then the third round will be cut to 30 players. The double cut was used for a few years in the PGA Championship in the late 50’s and early 60’s. The Open Championship gave their shot at it for nearly twenty years, from 1968 until being removed after 1985. Some might argue that it takes the huge comebacks that we have seen throughout history.

It will definitely get Women’s golf more exposure by running an event like this. An LPGA legend, Kristie Webb, had this to say about the event:

“I saw Scott’s comments, but when tennis started playing the slams together, that lifted both profiles of the game. There’s been times in tennis where the women’s game has lifted the men’s game and vice versa. I do get his point, but I also think that this is something pretty special to be able to celebrate everyone at the same time.

I think it will be a significant moment — it’s a world first. No national opens have been played concurrently, so Australia has really led the way in that format of professional golf. You’ve seen it take off in other parts of the world, so I’m proud that it started here.”

Although Scott Hend disagrees with Webb on her perspective, she gives a solid counter to his objection to the Open’s happening at the same place and venue.

What are your feelings about the event?

Coverage will be as followed on the Golf Channel:

Wednesday: 8PM-1AM (EST), Thursday: 8PM-1AM (EST), Friday: 10PM-3AM(EST), Saturday: 8PM-1AM (EST)

Cover Image Via Twitter

