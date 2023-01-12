World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson helps kick off Deercreek event

World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson helps kick off Deercreek event

A new Women’s golf tournament launches at the Deercreek Country Club, and a World Golf Hall of Fame member will be there to help.

The first Rain Girl Invitational will be held on Feb. 1-2 at Deercreek, Sponsored by the First Coast-based company that makes specialized rainwear for women golfers.

“The Deercreek Rain Girl Invitational will be a fun event that focuses on comradery with a bit of competition,” Rain Girls founder Kathy Nyman said.

