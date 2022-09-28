World Golf Hall of Fame members lead field for Furyk & Friends

The field for next week’s PGA Tour Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends will be finalized after the 5 pm Friday deadline for eligible players to enter.

But it’s already got plenty of star power at the Timuquana Country Club Oct. 7-9, even without Defending Champion Phil Mickelson.

Players currently listed on the tournament website as committed to the tournament include seven members of the World Golf Hall of Fame, seven players who have won multiple major championships and six past Players Championship winners.

