World Golf Awards 2022, 4 winners Revealed

Four excellences of Italian golf were awarded in recent days in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 edition of the World Golf Awards. The awards, divided by country and category, were awarded on the basis of the votes expressed by the most important professionals in the world of golf tourism and by thousands of enthusiasts from over one hundred countries.

World Golf Awards, winners

The facility in Pozzolengo (Brescia) won the World Golf Awards for the fifth time, in the Italy’s Best Golf Hotel 2022 category. The president Pietro Apicella, commenting on the award for Golfando.

“We won because Chervò Hotel San Vigilio has always stood out for its orientation towards guests. It doesn’t matter who we have in front of us. The guest is a priority for us and so are his needs that we always try to satisfy.

Every day we work to improve our standards by aiming for excellence. We are lucky. Our position, a few steps from Lake Garda and at the foot of the morainic hills, places us in a context of extraordinary beauty, rich in culture and excellent food and wine.

But that’s no reason to rest on our laurels. On the contrary: it is an incentive to improve and for this reason we aim to win the award for best golf hotel again next year, because we will be even better!”. A company well known as “I Viaggi di Seve” was awarded the title of Italy’s Best Outbound Golf Tour Operator 2022, ie

best outgoing golf tour operator. “I Viaggi di Seve is a golf tour operator which has by now become one of the main points of reference in Italy and not only for golf travel. “I Viaggi di Seve” won the World Golf Awards for the seventh consecutive time – says Alessandro Dinon – as the best Italian outgoing tour operator.

To the question: do you participate alone to always win? Fortunately no. Those who vote for us probably recognize our professionalism, knowledge of the proposed destinations, advice in suggesting and accompanying the customer in making the ideal choice, continuous assistance and availability.

We like to say one thing: we speak the same language as golfers, because first of all we are golfers. This award consolidates our image as a dynamic company and the growth of recent years. Recognition, above all, repays us for the many sacrifices made during and after the Pandemic that has brought half the world to its knees.

We have chosen a growth strategy in small steps, thinking first of all about quality and not quantity. We have built a solid company made up of people with a big heart and passion. For us there is only one thing that matters: the customer and his satisfaction.

In 2022, in addition to the World Golf Awards, we received the most important recognition. We have been chosen by Ryder Cup as the only tour operator in Italy entitled to the official sale of the Ryder Cup Rome 2023 packages, effectively consecrating our position on the market”.

The regional Consortium was awarded for the fourth time as Best Inbound Golf Tour Operator 2022 (best incoming golf tourism operator). “Once again our golf offer receives a prestigious award. This award qualifies it in the eyes of the world – said the regional councilor for Tourism Andrea Corsini – for its high quality, professionalism and organization.

The practice of golf has recorded an excellent performance in our region this year. The numbers confirm its leadership in the national golf tourism sector”. This is echoed by Celso Lombardini, federal councilor and president of Emilia Romagna Golf.

“Starting the Ryder Cup year in Italy with this award makes us proud and gives us hope for even better results in the coming years. We are very happy that the joint work that we have been carrying out for 24 years now in Collaboration with our Region and with the Federgolf Regional Committee has obtained new international recognition.

We will continue to do everything possible to make our Region’s golf-tourism offer known and appreciated on international markets” For the second year, the Umbrian course won the title of Italy’s Best Golf Course 2022, ie

the best golf course in Italy. “We are proud to win this award for the second time. It is an Honor and a confirmation of the quality of the work we have been carrying out for years to build a high-level offer aimed at the many Golfers who choose our course”