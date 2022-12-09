World Cup Soccer Odds & Best Bets – Forbes Betting

The downfall of one of the Greatest ever to play soccer is something no fan or viewer likes to see. Unfortunately, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the middle of the tabloids, causing a stir in the soccer media world.

Being benched for the last Portugal match did not help his case. The world wants to know if he has enough left in the tank to help Portugal cross the finish line. This super-sub role is new to him.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, a global audience sees this personal battle up close during the 2022 World Cup.

Morocco vs. Portugal Analysis

This Matchup is the third time ever these two teams will face off. They split their first two matchups.

Portugal is looking to reach their first World Cup semifinal in 60 years. However, they will try to do it without starting their most decorated player. Ronaldo put Portugal on the soccer map, leading the team for over 15 years.

This World Cup is the first time Morocco has reached the quarterfinals. As the last African Nation standing, they will try to become the first African Nation to reach a World Cup semifinal. Morocco has the Talent to do so, as players like Ziyech and Hakimi can keep up with the European juggernauts. This Talent was on display in their last Matchup when Morocco eliminated Spain.

Morocco changed their manager three months before the World Cup, making the team more cohesive. Getting a new manager three months before a tournament is typically a death sentence, but not for Morocco. They’re the underdog at this point of the tournament, grabbing the attention of neutrals that had their team eliminated.

Neither team has new injury concerns going into this quarterfinals matchup, so both nations should be at relatively full strength. While Morocco will not have any injuries, fitness concerns may plague them. Since they played 120 minutes in the last round and Portugal played only 90, Morocco’s players could be exhausted during the match’s closing moments.

Game Prediction

It’s tough to replicate the adrenaline high for another match when a team pulls off a World Cup upset. However, the Moroccan side will have over 40,000 fans in the stadium, making Qatar a second home for the team. The fans will be a factor in this match, pushing the players as much as possible, but the problem for Morocco will be their depth.

Morocco has an underrated unit comprised of many players who play in one of the best leagues in the world (La Liga, Spain). The world-class Talent is there, just not enough to keep up with a Portugal side that has the great Ronaldo coming off the bench. Portugal is playing better without Ronaldo on the pitch at the start of the game, but they could use his late-game heroics in this matchup.

Portugal should control this match because that is how Morocco wants to play, and Portugal’s midfield is full of talent. Look for Portugal to eventually score a goal late in this match and move on to the semifinals, as the gassed Morocco players won’t be able to keep up.

Prediction: Portugal 2 – Morocco 1

Betting Matchup Preview

Game Details

Who: Morocco vs. Portugal (2022 World Cup)

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 am ET

Where: Al Thumama Stadium (Al Thumama, Qatar)

Betting Odds Summary

Match Result: Morocco (+450), Road (+260), Portugal (-150)

Both Teams to Score: Yes (+110), No (-155)

Total: Over/Under 2.5 Goals in Regular Time (+110/-150)

Player Props: Anytime Goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo: +130

Goncalo Ramos: +160

Bruno Fernandes: +210

Joao Felix: +230

Note: Odds are current from BetMGM Sportsbook at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Player Prop Bets: Morocco vs. Portugal

Every time Ronaldo is on the field, he can do something phenomenal, and the world wants to see him score and do his famous “SIUU” celebration. Ronaldo scoring a goal (+130) versus Morocco makes him a reasonable prop betespecially since the stake gets returned if he doesn’t play.

The recently appointed striker, Goncalo Ramos, had three goals in the last match and will continue to get opportunities. In-form Strikers will consistently score during big tournaments like the World Cup. Keep an eye out for Ramos to connect on one of the beautiful crosses from his talented midfield. Ramos (+160) looks like a playable bet.

Joao Felix (+230) and Bruno Fernandes (+210) can get on the scoresheet for Portugal, as they already have this World Cup. Both players are talented and offensive-minded, making them viable bets.

Best Bets: Morocco vs. Portugal

Match Result: Morocco (+450), Road (+260), Portugal (-150)

This game will end with a winner in 90 minutes. Portugal has too much depth not to be able to close out this game and move on to the next round. They will score early and then bring in some Offensive players like Ronaldo to secure the win with a dagger. Take Portugal (-150).

Both Teams to Score: Yes (+110), No (-155)

Both teams should score as it is a knockout stage game. Morocco has been sound defensively in this World Cup, but Portugal is coming off a six-goal performance versus Switzerland. If Portugal scores quickly, their defense isn’t good enough to keep a clean sheet. Bet is “Yes” (+110) for this match.

Total: Over/Under 2.5 Goals in Regular Time (+110/-150)

The Over (+110) is the bet to play here, as Morocco will start with pressure. This dynamic will cause Portugal to sit back and defend. If a goal sneaks in early, this game could quickly go over 2.5 goals.

Quarterfinals in the World Cup are highly unpredictable, a reminder that anything can happen when betting on soccer, so make sure to wager responsibly and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup for more developments.