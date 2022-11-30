World Cup scores: Mexico eliminated on goal difference as Argentina and Poland advance from Group C

With Group A and Group B in the books, Leo Messi and Argentina are moving on into the knockout rounds. Argentina defeated Poland 2-0, while Mexico’s 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia was not enough to help them advance. For much of the match it looked like the fair play tiebreaker would be the deciding factor with Mexico and Poland equal on points, goal differential and goals scored, but a late Saudi Arabia goal sealed the deal and dropped Mexico behind Poland. Mexico failed to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 1978. Poland are through to the final 16 on a better goal differential.

Before that, Tunisia won 1-0 against France while Australia won 1-0 against Denmark. France, despite losing the match, will advance after winning the group stage while Australia managed to win and will play again in the Round of 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2006, and only the second time in their history. Denmark ended up last in the group after a very disappointing campaign.

Group C live table

Team Name W D L Goal Difference Matches Played Points Argentina 2 0 1 3 3 6 Poland 1 1 1 0 3 4 Mexico 1 1 1 -1 3 4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 2 -2 3 3

Check out the table and qualification scenarios below for Group C as they kick off the day’s action. (you can find all of the World Cup qualification scenarios here).

Argentina: Group Winners

Group Winners Poland: Qualify for Round of 16

Qualify for Round of 16 Mexico: Eliminated

Eliminated Saudi Arabia: Eliminated

Group D results

France: Qualified to the Round of 16.

Qualified to the Round of 16. Australia: Qualified to the Round of 16.

Qualified to the Round of 16. Tunisia: Eliminated.

Eliminated. Denmark: Eliminated

World Cup scores, schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia 1, France 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Poland 0 vs. Argentina 2

Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2

Check these out…