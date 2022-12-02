World Cup Revenge on Ghanaian Minds after that Suarez handball

With Portugal already qualified from Group HUruguay, Ghana and South Korea are battling for the other last 16 place in Qatar. The key match will be a repeat of the infamous 2010 quarter-final in South Africa where Suarez broke Ghanaian hearts in one of the World Cup’s most notorious moments.

Suarez prevented a certain goal with a deliberate handball on the goalline to deny Ghana an extra-time winner. He was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot kick and Uruguay then won the penalty shoot-out to prevent Ghana becoming the first ever African Nation to reach a World Cup semi-final. Suarez said Thursday he had no regrets. “I don’t say I apologize about that because I took the handball but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. It’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty,” he said.

Ghanaian fans have not forgiven or forgotten. “They gave us a very powerful defeat. We have never forgiven Suarez,” Ghanaian ruling-party lawmaker Collins Adomako-Mensah told AFP in Accra. “Just as we Cried 12 years ago, he will cry on Friday.” But Ghana Coach Otto Addo has played down talk of Revenge, saying his players would have acted in the same way – and he would want them to. “This is what I wish from every player, to do all he can to help his team qualify, sacrificing himself with a red card,” Addo said.

The permutations are simple for Uruguay – they must win to have any chance of progressing, while Ghana knows a draw could be enough, depending on the result between Portugal and South Korea. Like Uruguay, the Koreans must win and then hope for a favor in the other match. They will be without Portuguese Coach Paulo Bento after his red card in the 3-2 defeat to Ghana when he raged at the referee.

In Group G, already-qualified Brazil play Cameroon, who must win to stand a chance of progressing. Brazil Coach Tite is set to make a raft of changes to rest his first-choice players as he eyes the next round. “It is a risk, yesbut it is an opportunity for (other players) to show their quality,” he said.

Serbia must also beat Switzerland – who could qualify with a draw – to reach the last 16.