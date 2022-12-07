World Cup: Rating every member of Ghana’s Squad

Jordan Ayew (7/10)

Even though the Crystal Palace man was guilty in one of Portugal’s goals in the 3-2 defeat, he was instrumental in all three goals the Black Stars scored vs the Taegeuk Warriors. Indeed, his assist for Kudus’ first was arguably the assist of the group phase.

It was also Jordan’s shot against Uruguay that led to the Chaos that ensued before the Ajax man won the ill-fated penalty that was not converted.

Andre Ayew (5.5/10)

Ghana’s 2022 World Cup may be remembered for Andre’s tame first-half penalty against Uruguay, as it potentially denied the West Africans qualification.

The forward scored Africa’s first goal of the competition against Portugal, but that turned out to be the highest of his participation in Qatar.

Inaki Williams (5/10)

The Athletic Club forward struggled in front of goal, with his slip against Portugal at the death costing an equalizer and a miscue against South Korea almost costing a winner.

Williams has never been prolific, so his failure to score in Qatar was not particularly surprising.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (5/10)

Sulemana impressed at the Finals with his ball-carrying and dribbling. Unfortunately could not instigate a comeback against Uruguay despite coming on for 45 minutes.

Osman Bukari (5.5/10)

The wide attacker halved the deficit against Portugal, but it was not to be. Against the South Americans, Bukari came on for Andre Ayew after Halftime but could not bring about a turnaround.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (N/A)

Issahaku played only a minute in Qatar, coming on in the closing stages of the 2-0 defeat by Uruguay.

Daniel Afriyie (N/A)

The teenager was unused in all three games.

Kamal Sowah (N/A)

Was one of seven players who did not get on the pitch for Otto Addo.