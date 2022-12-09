World Cup quarterfinals Headline This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

We’re at the point in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup where you can start to build a convincing narrative for the last eight teams’ respective paths to glory.

The toughest test in the quarterfinal field looks to be England – France on Saturday. England, which hasn’t allowed a goal since its 6-2 opening-day win over Iran, has looked strong on its path to Saturday’s showdown.

France, the Defending champions, on the other hand, has survived despite being in constant adversity. Out of the gate, the French were down several starting caliber players and tarnished their resume with a 1-0 loss to Tunisia. To be fair, it was a mixed starting squad, but that doesn’t excuse the upset given the quality of their roster.

How about a Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo for once and for all final matchup? It’s possible. Argentina and Portugal are on opposite sides of the bracket, and the superstars can take another step towards their first-ever (and only) World Cup title.

Argentina will have to hold the Netherlands, who are searching for their first-ever title as a Nation and looked solid when they knocked out the United States last weekend. Portugal has to deal with a thriving and massively overachieving Moroccan side that was good enough to knock Spain out.

And then there’s Croatia and Brazil. Last year’s runner-up taking is the winningest nation in tournament history. Neymar and Luka Modric have been among the best of their generation and will square off for a spot in the final four.

The English Football Championship resumes its schedule on Saturday with two top-ten matchups to watch this weekend. Fifth place Norwich City makes the trip to Wales to face eighth place Swansea on Saturday while first visits sixth when Burnley travels to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Here is a closer look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch and a full rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online schedule:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

England vs France – The closest and most bitter game of the weekend. Netherlands vs Argentina – The Argentines shouldn’t view this one as a gimme, and losing here wouldn’t exactly be the heroic tale that would be a satisfying end to Messi’s World Cup story. Morocco vs Portugal – Pressure is on the Portuguese. First, there’s the Ronaldo saga, second, there’s a wildly unpredictable opponent. Croatia vs Brazil – Croatia has stunned the world before, most specifically England four years ago. Can the Brazilian Buzzsaw make this look easy? Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley – The headlining game of the English Championship’s return to action features QPR on the hunt for a promotion bid and unable to afford a loss to the leader.

Friday

FIFA Men’s World Cup

10 am – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Croatia vs Brazil

2 pm – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Netherlands vs Argentina

NCAA Men’s Soccer

6 pm – ESPNU, ESPN+, fuboTV – Syracuse vs. Creighton

8:30 pm – ESPNU, ESPN+, fuboTV – Indiana vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday

FIFA Men’s World Cup

10 am – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Morocco vs Portugal

2 pm – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – England vs France

English Championship

7am – ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

10am – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Norwich City

Sunday

English Championship

8am – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

English Women’s Super League

7:30 am – Paramount+ – Manchester City vs Manchester United

11:15 am – Paramount+ – Aston Villa vs Arsenal

1:45pm – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Reading

Men’s Club Friendly

1 pm – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Athletic Club vs Guadalajara

Italian Serie B

9 am – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Como vs Reggina

2:30 pm – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Frosinone vs Pisa

Spanish Segunda Division

12:30 pm – ESPN+ – Granada vs Burgos