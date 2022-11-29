World Cup: ‘It was Fernandes’ goal but I can give Ronaldo the assist for Portugal’ – Okocha

Nigeria Legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has credited Bruno Fernandes and not Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay on Monday.

Fernandes scored both goals

Ronaldo was initially given the first goal

Okocha credits Fernandes for the opener

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Group H fixture at Lusail Stadium, Fernandes’ cross in the 54th minute probably evaded the jumping Ronaldo before finding the back of the net. However, the former Manchester United forward wheeled away to celebrate and many initially thought he had got a touch.

At first, the goal was awarded to Ronaldo before it was later confirmed that Fernandes was indeed the scorer. Fernandes went on to score the second as Portugal qualified for the knockout stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I love the celebration there which every striker does, try to claim any goal opportunity, but unfortunately for him there are cameras everywhere now. It was clearly Bruno’s goal,” Okocha told SuperSport TV as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.

“Credit to him for the run, I can give him the assist. Great assist for Ronaldo but unfortunately for him, he didn’t claim that one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Selecao, who defeated Ghana’s Black Stars 3-2 in the group opener, have already qualified for the Round of 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old Ronaldo will hope to keep his starting role when Portugal take on South Korea in their final group fixture at Education City Stadium on Friday.

Which African team has impressed you the most in the World Cup so far? Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia

Senegal 361 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Which African team has impressed you the most in the World Cup so far? 4% Cameroon

35% Ghana

50% Morocco

2% Tunisia

9% Senegal 361 Votes