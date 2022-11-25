World Cup group stage Headlines This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

In their respective openers, Saudi Arabia and Japan provided dream fuel for the underdogs of the 2022 World Cup field and maybe made the US men’s national team’s set of September Friendlies look a little more acceptable.

The question is: what does it mean? Did it actually shake anything up?

That will be answered when some of the sport’s superpowers get to regroup this weekend.

Saudi Arabia, who upset Lionel Messi and Argentina 2-1, remains to be a Sneaky team we don’t know much about. As a nation, they did not have league play in the months heading into the World Cup and sharpened themselves against the likes of Croatia, Colombia, and of course the USMNT. Did that seven-game slate of friendlies give the team a clear advantage?

It remains to be seen, but it certainly spells trouble for Mexico, which has to deal with a scorned and motivated Argentina on Saturday. Not exactly an ideal situation considering the Saudi’s already own three points in Group C.

When Japan upset Germany, it gave Spain a larger cushion than it would have ever imagined having after a 7-0 drubbing of Costa Rica. Now, the Germans go head to head with the Spaniards in a must-win match that has no shortage of superstars on show.

Of course, Friday’s England-USMNT contest is the one we’ve all been waiting for. Please refer to SBI’s homepage for several pieces looking in on that match, and what’s being said in the USMNT Squad from Qatar.

If you need a break from World Cup action, both Wrexham and Venezia, two foreign teams with popularity, rage on. Wrexham takes on Farnborough in Saturday’s FA Cup slate, while Venezia locks horns with Palermo in Italy’s Serie B on Sunday.

Here is a full rundown of this weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online and Top 5 Matches to Watch:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

England vs United States – For many on both sides of the battle, this will be judgment day. Is the USMNT ready to mix it up with the contenders? Spain vs Germany – Spain’s 7-0 opener over Costa Rica spells trouble for the Germans, who fell 2-1 to Japan. A loss here almost guarantees an early crash-out from the 2014 World Cup champions. Croatia vs Canada – Canada, despite still waiting for its first-ever World Cup goal, held its own against Belgium. Croatia feels weaker, and if the Canadians bring their A-game again, could be in for a reward. Argentina vs Mexico – Argentina should have a chip on its shoulder, can Mexico handle it? Japan vs Costa Rica – If Japan can beat Germany and Costa Rica got routed by Spain, what happens here? Can Costa Rica pick itself up off the floor?

This Weekend’s Soccer is on TV and Online

Friday

FIFA World Cup

2 pm – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – England vs United States

NCAA Women’s Soccer

7 p.m.—ESPN+—Alabama vs. Duke

Saturday

FIFA World Cup

5am ​​– Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Tunisia vs Australia

8 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Poland vs Saudi Arabia

11 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – France vs Denmark

2 pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Argentina vs Mexico

English FA Cup

7:45am – ESPN+ – King’s Lynn Town vs Stevenage

10am – ESPN+ – Forest Green Rovers vs Alvechurch

10:15am – ESPN+, fuboTV – Wrexham vs Farnborough

12pm – ESPN+ – Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gillingham

Colombian Primera A

6 pm – fuboTV – Rionegro Águilas vs Deportivo Pasto

8:05 pm – fuboTV – Medellín vs América de Cali

Italian Serie B

9 am – fuboTV – Parma vs Modena

Spanish Segunda Division

4pm – ESPN+ – Las Palmas vs Tenerife

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m.—ESPN+—Vermont vs. UCLA

7 pm – ESPN+ – Tulsa vs. Creighton

8 p.m.—ESPN+—Western Mich. vs Portland

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5pm – ESPN+ – Florida St. vs. Arkansas

5pm – ESPN+ – North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

9 p.m.—ESPN+—Virginia vs. UCLA

Sunday

FIFA World Cup

5 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Japan vs Costa Rica

8 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Belgium vs Morocco

11 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Croatia vs Canada

2 pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Spain vs Germany

English FA Cup

7:30am – ESPN+ – Ebbsfleet United vs Fleetwood Town

9am – ESPN+ – Bristol Rovers vs Boreham Wood

9am – ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs Chippenham Town

10:15am – ESPN+ – Newport County vs Derby County

12pm – ESPN+ – Ipswich Town vs Buxton

Colombian Primera A

6 pm – fuboTV – Millonarios vs Junior

8:05 pm – fuboTV – Deportivo Pereira vs Santa Fe

Italian Serie B



9am – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Como vs Bari 1908

12 pm – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Palermo vs Venezia

Spanish Segunda Division

12 pm – ESPN+ – Cartagena vs Eibar

NCAA Men’s Soccer

1 p.m.—ESPN+—Duke vs. FIU

2 p.m.—ESPN+—Syracuse vs. Cornell

6 p.m.—ESPN+—Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh

6:30 pm – ESPN+ – Indiana vs. Marshall

8 pm – ESPN+ – Stanford vs UNC Greensboro