World Cup group stage finals Headline This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

This week will decide who’s in and out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s Round of 16 with some wild scenarios set to play out in Qatar.

Many worldwide would like to see Lionel Messi lead Argentina to Glory in what is expected to be his last-ever appearance on the sport’s biggest stage. The chance to do that isn’t a given as things stand though. An opening-day loss to Saudi Arabia shook up the Argentine campaign and they now trail Poland, their Wednesday opponent, in a must-win situation.

Mexico’s back is also against the wall in Group C play. El Tri has to take on the very Saudi side that was good enough to upset the Argentines, and they’re still in search of their first goal in the tournament – ​​something they’ll need to find a way to get going ahead of Wednesday’s potential deathmatch.

The US men’s national team hasn’t been spared from the drama of an early crash out either. Tuesday’s match with Iran has a simple objective – win and you’re in. The USMNT should be able to take care of business, but is still too unproven to consider it a lock.

Here is a closer look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch and a full rundown of This week’s Soccer on TV and Online

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Iran vs United States – Can the USMNT handle the pressure and meet expectations?

2. Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – You’d expect Mexico can wake up and make a sincere effort to stay alive.

3. Poland vs Argentina – Lewandowski vs Messi in a high-stakes showdown.

4. Japan vs Spain – The Japanese control their own destiny and face a healthy test on Thursday.

5. Croatia vs Belgium – The Belgians are in a win or go home scenario and seem to have lost some power in the confidence rankings.

This Week’s Soccer is on TV and Online

Monday

FIFA Men’s World Cup

5 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Cameroon vs Serbia

8 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Korea Republic vs Ghana

11 am – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Brazil vs Switzerland

2 pm – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Portugal vs Uruguay

Portuguese Campeonato Nacional Feminino

10 am – fuboTV – SL Benfica vs Sporting Braga

Tuesday

FIFA Men’s World Cup

10 am – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Netherlands vs Qatar

10am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Ecuador vs Senegal

2 pm – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Iran vs United States

2pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Wales vs England

Wednesday

FIFA Men’s World Cup

10 am – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Tunisia vs France

10 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Australia vs Denmark

2 pm – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Poland vs Argentina

2 pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Thursday

FIFA Men’s World Cup

10 am – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Croatia vs Belgium

10 am – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Canada vs Morocco

2 pm – FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo – Japan vs Spain

2 pm – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo – Costa Rica vs Germany